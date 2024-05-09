Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Thief tied up after breaking into shop

May 09, 2024 News

 

The alleged thief tied up after being caught

The alleged thief tied up after being caught

Kaieteur News – An alleged thief on Wednesday found himself being tied up after he attempted to steal from a shop in one of Guyana’s interior locations.

According to the shop-owner, he was caught breaking into her business place around 03:00hrs. To prevent him from escaping, he was tied-up and the police were informed. Photos of the man surfaced on the internet after the shop owner herself began to feel sorry for him because he looked relatively young.  She said that he told her that his name was Israel and hails from Linden, Region 10.  She made the posts so that his relatives can know of his whereabouts and locate him at the police station.

It is unclear which police station he was taken to but according her, he is in custody with the authorities.  The woman has since returned to her business in the interior.  Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

May 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – This year’s National Women’s Championship title will remain with Jessica Callender for a second consecutive year. Callender successfully defended her 2023 title...
Read More
Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

May 09, 2024

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola Community Centre Ground

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola...

May 09, 2024

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA Senior Men’s League

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA...

May 09, 2024

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project...

May 09, 2024

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

May 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The war that never ended

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is naïve into believing that the Cold war has ended. His inability to recognise the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]