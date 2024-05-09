Thief tied up after breaking into shop

Kaieteur News – An alleged thief on Wednesday found himself being tied up after he attempted to steal from a shop in one of Guyana’s interior locations.

According to the shop-owner, he was caught breaking into her business place around 03:00hrs. To prevent him from escaping, he was tied-up and the police were informed. Photos of the man surfaced on the internet after the shop owner herself began to feel sorry for him because he looked relatively young. She said that he told her that his name was Israel and hails from Linden, Region 10. She made the posts so that his relatives can know of his whereabouts and locate him at the police station.

It is unclear which police station he was taken to but according her, he is in custody with the authorities. The woman has since returned to her business in the interior. Investigations are ongoing.