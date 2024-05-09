Non-Pareil labourer remanded for robbing Chinese men

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man was remanded to prison on Tuesday after he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court to answer a robbery under arms charge committed on two Chinese men.

The incident occurred on May 03, 2024, at Block 12 Non-Pareil, East Coast Demerara committed on the victims Lin Gon Qing and Xie Hong Shang. Romel Zephaniah of Non-Pariel, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrates’ Orinthia Schmidt where the charge was read to him. Zephaniah was charged with two counts of robbery under arms contrary to section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law (offences) Act Chapter 8:01. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to police reports, on the day in question, the victims had secured their property and were asleep. They were awoken between 02:00 and 02:30 hrs by three unidentifiable males with faces covered armed with a gun and a long knife. The bandits demanded cash and proceeded to ransack their living quarters. At that time, they stole $400,000 in cash and one iPhone 12 pro max valued at $325,000 from Lin Gon Qing and iPhone 12 valued at $280,000.00 from Xie Hong Shang. They subsequently made good their escape.

A report was then made to the police by the victims and a description was given of the suspects. An investigation was launched, and Zaphaniah was arrested after the iPhone 12 pro max was traced to his home. During the court proceedings, Zaphaniah was remanded to prison and he is scheduled to return on June 03, 2024.