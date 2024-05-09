Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Couple remanded to prison after found with narcotics, gun and ammo

May 09, 2024

Monifa Edwards at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Sherwin Bobb at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – A man and a woman were jointly charged on Wednesday with  possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

During their appearance before Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus on Wednesday, Sherwin Bobb pleaded guilty to the charges, while Monifa Edwards pleaded not guilty to all of them.

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, police acting on information had visited the residence in East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where the defendants, Monifa Edwards and Sherwin Bobb, reside. A search of the premises led to the discovery of a suspected firearm in the freezer, concealed among parcels of frozen chicken. Additionally, a transparent bag containing multiple Ziploc bags of suspected cannabis, totaling 30g, was found beneath a pillow in the bedroom area. Following the discovery, both defendants were arrested and cautioned.

Bobb explained in court the narcotics possession charge, stating that he used to sell marijuana in the neighbourhood before he started working as a mason. He claimed he continued selling the marijuana to “maintain his customers”. Bobb also made a statement regarding a police officer alleging that the officer was aware of his marijuana sales and had engaged in a business transaction with him involving an electric bike.

According to Bobb, the officer requested the return of the bike without offering a refund, leading him to believe the officer acted out of spite. As for the firearm found, Bobb denied its ownership and stated it was not discovered at his residence. Bobb pleaded for leniency for Edwards, emphasizing her lack of involvement in the matter. Bobb, a 30-year-old with a prior narcotics charge, previously served a one-year prison sentence. While Edwards, a 26-year-old woman operates a catering business was charged for the first time. The prosecutor objected to bail for both defendants due to the serious nature and gravity of the offences. Bobb requested bail, asserting that he is not a flight risk.

Magistrate Issacs-Marcus refused bail, ordered a probation report, and requested more information regarding the firearm, as Bobb claimed that it did not belong to him and appeared to be a “fake gun”.  The next court hearing is scheduled for June 16, 2024.

