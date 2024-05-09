Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur News – Seventeen years old fast bowler, Okazie Boyce, of Upper Corentyne Cricket Association recently received one pair of metal spikes cricket shoes from this joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. The promising pacer who is also a national athlete (high jumper), represents Skeldon Community Center Cricket Club at the junior, second division and senior levels. Boyce is a student of Skeldon Line Path Secondary and represented Berbice in the recently concluded Guyana Cricket Board inter county under-19 tournament. He expressed gratitude on receiving the token. We are happy to be associated with the development of cricket especially through young people a release from the organisation said.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, twenty five pairs of cricket shoes, thirty three pairs of batting pads, thirty five cricket bats, thirty pairs of batting gloves, twenty five thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls and twenty eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear worth more than $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, seventy four young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty two bats, three boxes, six helmets, twenty eight pairs of cricket shoes, nineteen pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty two pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats.

Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, a set of stumps and bails.

Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shemar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club and Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each).

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine of UK, Dr Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo Jnr, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram, Reshma Mathura, Booman Singh, Krishna Rengensamy, Ishwar Singh, Ricky Deonarain of 4R Bearings, Terry Mathura of TDMJ Inc., Kennard Verapen and NY Pioneer CC, Anita and Derek Kallicharran, Subhas Powan Persaud of DX Sports, Ramjit Singh, Kumar Dindial, Shazam Hussain, Ravi Lutchman of JIS&L NY and Cyber Trading, Georgetown. We thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.