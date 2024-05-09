Citizens outraged over schoolchildren being asked to write essay on free breakfast programme

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education has asked children to write essays on how the school breakfast programme has impacted them- a move which was roundly condemned on social media Wednesday.

The flyer with the competition was first highlighted by journalist Gordon Moseley who exclaimed: “Seriously Ministry of Education? Why must we be so crass as a nation?”

His comment was followed by a string of other comments. “We gah get campaign material budday! 2025 eh deh far,” one person wrote. Another said: A teacher, Randy Mingo added: “When I think this government hit rock bottom and it can’t get any worse, they keep surprising us. Them digging below the bottom for a new low. Disgraceful and distasteful. Smh.” Another person commented: “This is least of our concern right now MOE. We want our teachers to remain in school! Please and thanks…”

Well-known social media influencer Odessa Primus said: “This ain’t even funny. Why would you humiliate children like that? Omg! Repulsive! I wouldn’t like to know if this was Priya personal money being used. It would be interesting to see how this mess is going to be defended.” Another person said: “Yuh know them people when dem give yuh something they gotta talk about it over and over again until fowl-cock grow teeth? Them people is the Ministry of Education. How low???!. A breakfast programme that is funded using TAXPAYERS money.”

Odacy Davis said: “This is sickening…ova lil breakfast???. My granny always say don’t make food an issue. If someone is hungry feed them…no questions ask…no favour required in return…”

On September 6, 2022 Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand launched the National Breakfast programme which provides a daily breakfast meal to Grade Six students in the coastal regions, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10. The programme was launched at the McKenzie Primary School as part of the Ministry’s activities to observe Education Month in 2022. Minister Manickchand, while delivering the feature address said that the programme was not birthed because the Ministry believes parents cannot provide breakfast for their children, she said, “We believe many can. But we also know a lot of children come to school without breakfast.”

The Education Minister said that it is the state’s duty to help children as far as finances allow. She said that research around the world has proven that children who benefit from healthy nutrition learn better and perform better in school. Additionally, she said that the School Feeding Programme has shown increased attendance and enrollment at schools.

Minister Manickchand explained then that the Regional Administration in each region was asked to advise on who would be the best persons within the locale to cook and prepare the meals. She said that those persons are being hired to cook and that the Ministry is paying for each meal. Further, she said that if those persons contracted to supply the meals cannot deliver what is required, there will be no delay in replacing them. She said then that the Ministry intends to maintain a high standard on the programme so that children receive what is intended. “So I hope you understand what we intend; for children of Region 10, the children of Guyana will be given a nutritious and filling breakfast at the Grade Six level, every morning,” Manickchand had said.