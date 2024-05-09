Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Two wanted by police for armed robberies committed on Chinese establishments

May 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force on Wednesday published wanted bulletins for two men in connection with armed robberies committed on Chinese establishments.

The men identified as Dellon George a 24-year-old with a last known address of 17th Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Aleeba London whose last known address is listed as Grove Squatting Area and Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.

George is known to the police and according to media reports, he was charged along with another man, in December 2023 for robbery under arms committed on Dharshanan Bandhoat 19th Avenue Diamond in August of the same year. George and his partner were arrested on 22nd December, 2023 by police. He had appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce. The man had pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison while his partner was granted bail in the sum of $200,000. The matter had been postponed until 2nd January of this year for disclosure of statements.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

May 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – This year’s National Women’s Championship title will remain with Jessica Callender for a second consecutive year. Callender successfully defended her 2023 title...
Read More
Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

May 09, 2024

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola Community Centre Ground

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola...

May 09, 2024

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA Senior Men’s League

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA...

May 09, 2024

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project...

May 09, 2024

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

May 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The war that never ended

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is naïve into believing that the Cold war has ended. His inability to recognise the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]