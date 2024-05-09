Two wanted by police for armed robberies committed on Chinese establishments

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force on Wednesday published wanted bulletins for two men in connection with armed robberies committed on Chinese establishments.

The men identified as Dellon George a 24-year-old with a last known address of 17th Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Aleeba London whose last known address is listed as Grove Squatting Area and Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.

George is known to the police and according to media reports, he was charged along with another man, in December 2023 for robbery under arms committed on Dharshanan Bandhoat 19th Avenue Diamond in August of the same year. George and his partner were arrested on 22nd December, 2023 by police. He had appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce. The man had pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison while his partner was granted bail in the sum of $200,000. The matter had been postponed until 2nd January of this year for disclosure of statements.