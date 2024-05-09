Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man gives in after ‘caught with pants down” on camera

May 09, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Meshach Chapman, who claims to be an employee of a stone company managing shipments faced an allegation of stealing $500,000 GYD from Mr. Vishnarine Persaud on May 5, 2024, on Main Street, Georgetown.

Meshach Chapman, the accused

Meshach Chapman, the accused

Chapman pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. Represented by an attorney, Chapman expressed his willingness to repay the amount and comply with any court orders. It should be noted that a settlement had already been reached between Mr. Persaud and Chapman, with 250,000 dollars already paid to the complainant. Chapman mentioned that he had deposited $110,000 at the police station during his detention.

The police possess CCTV footage showing Chapman removing the cash. However, the matter was resolved between the involved parties, and the defendant has agreed to provide full compensation. Additionally, this is not the first time Chapman has faced charges and is currently in court for another matter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

May 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – This year’s National Women’s Championship title will remain with Jessica Callender for a second consecutive year. Callender successfully defended her 2023 title...
Read More
Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

May 09, 2024

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola Community Centre Ground

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola...

May 09, 2024

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA Senior Men’s League

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA...

May 09, 2024

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project...

May 09, 2024

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

May 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The war that never ended

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is naïve into believing that the Cold war has ended. His inability to recognise the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]