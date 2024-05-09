Man gives in after ‘caught with pants down” on camera

Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 09, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Meshach Chapman, who claims to be an employee of a stone company managing shipments faced an allegation of stealing $500,000 GYD from Mr. Vishnarine Persaud on May 5, 2024, on Main Street, Georgetown.
Chapman pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. Represented by an attorney, Chapman expressed his willingness to repay the amount and comply with any court orders. It should be noted that a settlement had already been reached between Mr. Persaud and Chapman, with 250,000 dollars already paid to the complainant. Chapman mentioned that he had deposited $110,000 at the police station during his detention.
The police possess CCTV footage showing Chapman removing the cash. However, the matter was resolved between the involved parties, and the defendant has agreed to provide full compensation. Additionally, this is not the first time Chapman has faced charges and is currently in court for another matter.
