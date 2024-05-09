Soldier shot during home invasion

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank was reportedly shot multiple times about his body on Sunday at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), after two bandits broke into his aunt’s home to rob the family.

The injured man has been identified as Azim Khan. According to the Khan’s relative, the incident occurred between 12:30hrs and 13:45hrs. During an interview with Kaieteur News, the relative alleged that the bandits stole Khan’s phone, a gold chain, and $90,000 cash.

It was stated by the family member that on Sunday, Khan was at his aunt’s home. He along with other family members was indulging in a family gathering. The relative related that when Khan and others entered the kitchen of the house, they saw two unknown males, one wearing a hoodie. Khan put up a fight. “When they come down, they end up go inside the kitchen and they saw the two persons in the house, as soon as my cousin (Khan) see, he attacked them, and he start defending himself,” the relative told this publication.

Following the scuffle, the relative highlighted that the suspects whipped out a firearm and shot Khan after realising Khan would not back down. Khan’s brother went to his rescue and he too was attacked. The bandits eventually made good their escape. The soldier was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is currently being treated for his injuries.