Pregnant woman survives hit-and-run accident

Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A woman identified as 29-year-old Sangeeta Benjamin on Tuesday survived a hit-and-run accident at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
The woman reportedly nine months pregnant was walking to the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, when a motorcar bearing registration number PAE 2465 struck her. Region Three police told Kaieteur News that the matter was reported to them and the woman was taken for medical attention at a hospital in the district. Kaieteur News learnt that woman later left the hospital and is supposed to return for a further check-up. Investigations so far have revealed that the car involved in the hit-and-run was rented by an individual residing in Linden, Region Ten. Police are currently tracking the suspect.
