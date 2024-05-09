What’s all this hullabaloo about Su

Kaieteur News – Guyanese need to start being smart about how this country and its big people operate. After over six decades of one big man after the other taking up full-time residence on the dark side, Guyanese really must have a sharper nose for the art of the slick games that are probably at work right under their eyes. Take this fellow Su Zhi Rong, for instance. Let us scrutinise the open book that his story has become, so well-known it is by many Guyanese. A page or two is turned and looked at with one eye only. It is all that is required.

One big boss said that Mr. Su did not appear in court. If locals with rank are undermining the integrity and credibility of a cantankerous jurist or two functioning in the Guyana court system, then foreigners may perceive that they, too, can diss the domestic halls of justice. One chap used the ‘p’ word, and the other is reported to give reassurances through the ‘g’ word. I plead with my fellow Guyanese not to get transported into the world of the prurient or titillating. Just concentrate on what was said and who said it. If I am Mr. Su, I would get ideas also about turning up or whatever. This is page one.

Page two has to do with this so-called mystery figure, Mr. Su Zhi Rong. The man is right here, and everybody knows. The man is not hiding, but erecting monuments that are climbing to the sky. Like Neil Sadaka, Guyana is now getting its own Stairway to Heaven. No! It is not in Georgetown or Pradoville. Simply mosey along beyond the New Demerara Bridge. It is business as usual, and very big business. It is the reality of the Chinese Dragon on the move, and the American Eagle flying high, in Guyana. Guess who the sausage in the middle is, and which is being hungrily devoured one voracious bite at a time…Don’t look at me, as I don’t even have either a knife or a fork to my name. But what Guyanese must understand is that there is a game being played here, and Mr. Su is one of the principals. Actor, that is.

I proceed to page three. Yes, I know that I did promise two pages, but it is a nasty, bizarre story. Ow people! I apologise. Here is the racy and rancid about this Su issue which is not going to come to boo. I pick up from where I left off and merge the pieces. First, Mr. Su, as part of a preplanned farce, will continue to turn his nose at the local court. Second, there will be no alternative but for a default judgment to be rendered against him in some amount. If it is a friendly and understanding judge, it could be the full $50 million sought by the injured. This should bring the matter to a satisfactory close. By means of an aside, on occasion, quite a few people have claimed injury to their backs, only for them to be seen laughing and outperforming Usher on the dance floor. A good time is had by everyone.

I believe that this is what is in the works here. A make-believe suit, a welcoming judicial laundry, and an award that has the sweet smell of Downy about it. What could be softer and sweeter than such an outcome. It is at this point that I appeal to my fellow Guyanese to get into the joke that is being played on them. In a nutshell, it is my belief that not a single dollar is going to change hands. So that this penetrates some heads, I repeat. Regardless of a default judgment of $15 million or $45 million, not one penny moves from one person to the next. It is what I term part of the meditations that inspire the minds of men and women in Guyana. Mr. Su may be Chinese, but he is also a Roman at heart. Meaning that he knows how to jive and do what it takes to thrive. Just keep lips tightly shut the next time. Oh, and if there must be a conversation with strangers, please do it by the Seawall. The air is clean, and it clears the head. Plus, there is that added incentive specially arranged by a thoughtful government. No vendors, no eavesdropping. If there is no eavesdropping, there is no reporting. Burnham and Jagan used to walk that green mile.

This is the epilogue. One majestic man earns the right to boast of his incorruptibility and untaintedness. The judicial system is back to good graces. And a foreigner has the book thrown at him. On paper and in the news, if nowhere else. This is how justice is served in this country. A good laff over drinks follows between comrades and good friends at having wrapped a garbage bag around the heads of Guyanese. The last piece of business left to close out any loose ends is to discuss new and exciting multimillion dollar business opportunities coming down the pike. And what arrangements must be made to keep everyone honest. For the record: looking honest. Haha, Guyana. Oh Guyana! My lovely Guyana.

