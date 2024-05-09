Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

May 09, 2024 Sports

(L-R) Omar Dattadeen, Christopher Martin, Rawle Toney and Abigail Primo following the announcement of its Brand Ambassador.

Kaieteur Sports – One of the country’s premier online gaming and sports betting providers, iBet Supreme, is making waves with exciting developments.

On Tuesday, the company hosted a Viewing Party for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) versus Borussia Dortmund second-leg semi-finals clash in the UEFA Champions League, where they also proudly introduced their new Brand Ambassador, Rawle Toney.

General Manager Abigail Primo and Senior Marketing Manager Omar Dattadeen were present for the signing of the sports enthusiast. They expressed enthusiasm for the beginning of a lasting relationship with Toney.

Dattadeen expressed the company’s excitement at having Toney join them, emphasizing their efforts to rejuvenate the iBet brand in Guyana and promote their unparalleled betting options.

Toney, no stranger to such roles, having served in a similar capacity at another company over the years, expressed gratitude to iBet for entrusting him with the opportunity to share his sports knowledge and insights into sports betting with their consumers.

In an electrifying halftime show, Dancehall/Reggae sensation Christopher Martin took the stage, much to the delight of the crowd at Froggie’s Sports Bar and Grill in Camp Street.

Notably, Martin also holds the position of the company’s brand ambassador in Jamaica.

