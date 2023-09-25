Oil deal protesters target masses and international community at CPL final

Kaieteur News – A large group of concerned citizens assembled outside the Guyana National Stadium at Providence on Sunday ahead of the finals of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in protest of the lopsided contract between ExxonMobil Guyana and the Government of Guyana.

Protestors said they were targeting the masses and the international community by protesting at the CPL final. The exercise was led by Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, a relentless advocate for renegotiation of the oil deal.