Oil deal protesters target masses and international community at CPL final

Latest update September 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 25, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A large group of concerned citizens assembled outside the Guyana National Stadium at Providence on Sunday ahead of the finals of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in protest of the lopsided contract between ExxonMobil Guyana and the Government of Guyana.
Protestors said they were targeting the masses and the international community by protesting at the CPL final. The exercise was led by Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, a relentless advocate for renegotiation of the oil deal.
When ayuh will wake up?
Sep 25, 2023– Ayub 52*, Pretorious 4-26, Motie (2-7), Tahir (2-8) headline Kaieteur Sports – It was a emotional end to a decade-long pursuit as the Guyana Amazon Warriors finally hoisted the...
