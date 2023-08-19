Latest update August 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Bids open for design and supervision services for new secondary school at Vreed-en-Hoop

Aug 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Five firms have submitted bids for the design and supervision of the construction of a new school to be built at Vreed-en-Hoop, Region Three.

This was revealed at the recent opening of tenders for the Ministry of Education project.

According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the firms are Kalitech Inc., GR Engineering Company, CB & Associates Inc., Origin Investment, and Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service.

Speaking briefly with Kaieteur News on Friday, Region Three’s Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Jagnarine Somwar stated that the new school is being built to address the increasing student population in the region.

Somwar noted too that the Ministry of Education is not only looking to build another school at Vreed-en-Hoop to cater to the increasing student population but looking at Zeeburg, Leonora, Bagotville and Philadelphia.

Last month, Kaieteur News reported that the regional administration signed two contracts totalling $75,605,530 for the extension of the Leonora Secondary School and Bagotville Primary School.

An artist’s impression of the Tuschen Secondary School.

An artist's impression of the Tuschen Secondary School.

When asked if there is an area earmarked for the new secondary school, the REO said, “We are looking just behind the RDC [Regional Democratic Council] building, there is a plot of land there that we are trying to acquire also, so we can get additional space for this new school.”

It was reported that the ministry is looking to also build a brand new secondary school at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Kaieteur News had reported that in July, the Education Ministry had signed contracts totalling $864,705,395 to build the school at Tuschen.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand had stated that her Ministry is on a massive drive to enhance secondary education across the country. Minister Manickchand explained that with more students attending school, it is a necessity for them to learn and be taught in a comfortable environment.

The building of more secondary schools, the minister had said it is part of the ministry’s goal to achieve universal secondary education in Guyana.

