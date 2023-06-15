Army officer’s alleged killer captured

…said to be cooperating with police – Crime chief

Kaieteur News – The suspect who allegedly shot an army officer dead while stealing his car with an accomplice is cooperating with police, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News on Wednesday.

Police captured the suspect identified as Joshua Parris better known as “Stewie” in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According information received by this media house, police believe Parris was the person captured on camera shooting Lieutenant Rondel Anthony Douglas dead. The 32-year- old army officer attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard was killed last Wednesday night while fighting off two carjackers from stealing his car.

According to reports Douglas worked part-time as a taxi driver with Alladin’s Taxi Service located at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD). On the night in question one of the suspects posed as customer and hired Douglas from the base. The carjacker reportedly lured him to the end of a Cul-de-Sac at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown where the other emerged from the bushes and pounced on Douglas.

Douglas fought back with them but lost the battle after one of the carjackers shot him dead before driving off with his car. Douglas was left in a pool of blood until residents in the area call police. Police reported that his body bore two wounds-one to the chest and another to the head. Investigators later found his stolen car abandoned along Stone Avenue, Campbelleville, Georgetown. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) subsequently issued wanted bulletin for two men, Joshua Parris known as “Stewie” and Jamie Ghanie. Ghanie remains at large.