Latest update June 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Army officer’s alleged killer captured

Jun 15, 2023 News

…said to be cooperating with police – Crime chief

Kaieteur News – The suspect who allegedly shot an army officer dead while stealing his car with an accomplice is cooperating with police, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News on Wednesday.

Police captured the suspect identified as Joshua Parris better known as “Stewie” in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Lieutenant Douglas’ alleged killer, Joshua Parris

Lieutenant Douglas’ alleged killer, Joshua Parris

Still at large, Jamie Ghanie

Still at large, Jamie Ghanie

According information received by this media house, police believe Parris was the person captured on camera shooting Lieutenant Rondel Anthony Douglas dead. The 32-year- old army officer attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard was killed last Wednesday night while fighting off two carjackers from stealing his car.

According to reports Douglas worked part-time as a taxi driver with Alladin’s Taxi Service located at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD). On the night in question   one of the suspects posed as customer and hired Douglas from the base. The carjacker reportedly lured him to the end of a Cul-de-Sac at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown where the other emerged from the bushes and pounced on Douglas.

Murdered army officer, Lieutenant, Royden Anthony Douglas

Murdered army officer, Lieutenant, Royden Anthony Douglas

Douglas fought back with them but lost the battle after one of the carjackers shot him dead before driving off with his car. Douglas was left in a pool of blood until residents in the area call police. Police reported that his body bore two wounds-one to the chest and another to the head. Investigators later found his stolen car abandoned along Stone Avenue, Campbelleville, Georgetown. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) subsequently issued wanted bulletin for two men, Joshua Parris known as “Stewie” and Jamie Ghanie. Ghanie remains at large.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

16 West African Countries, richest region in the world, and can’t feed their people a meal a day.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Carlos Petterson-Griffith off to the IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship

Carlos Petterson-Griffith off to the IPF World Classic Open...

Jun 15, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Confident of doing well for himself and the nation, Guyana’s leading strongman, Carlos Petterson-Griffith has left these shores to compete at this year’s edition of the...
Read More
Samoura to step down as FIFA Secretary General

Samoura to step down as FIFA Secretary General

Jun 15, 2023

Australia dominate Test batting rankings ahead of Ashes

Australia dominate Test batting rankings ahead of...

Jun 15, 2023

I didn’t ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe

I didn’t ask to be sold to Real Madrid,...

Jun 15, 2023

Hamilton Green’s Cup now set to commence July 9

Hamilton Green’s Cup now set to commence July 9

Jun 15, 2023

Amsterdam hammers 167 for Black Panthers in New York National Cricket League 40-overs

Amsterdam hammers 167 for Black Panthers in New...

Jun 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]