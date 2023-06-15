Eureka Lab’s driver, two others charged for stealing company’s money safe

Kaieteur News – A driver attached to the Eureka Medical Laboratory was among three persons who were on Tuesday charged for carting off with the company’s safe last week Tuesday.

Making their first court appearances at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court were Rueben Hopkinson, 30, (the company’s driver) of Farm, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Kacey John,36, of BB Eccles, EBD; and Cephyl Drepaul Saul,37, a taxi driver of East La Penitence. They all appeared before Acting-Chief Magistrate Sherdel-Isaacs Marcus where the charge of robbery under arms was read to them.

According to the particulars of the offence, on June 6, 2023 at Eureka Medical Laboratory, Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, while being armed with a dangerous weapon, the defendants robbed Stephan Dickson and Tevin Danny of a safe containing cash and other items amounting to $4,660,000. They all pleaded not guilty to the charge and bail was refused. Hopkinson, John and Drepaul were then remanded to prison and are expected to make another court appearance on July 12, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that the armed robbery took place at around 23:45hrs that day by two unidentifiable men. One of the guards of the company had reported to the investigators that he was in a guard hut located at the front of the lab while the another guard was in a guard hut on the eastern side of the building.

That guard related that he was approached by one of the suspects who pointed a gun at him and instructed him not to press the panic button. He was then taken out of his hut and the same was done to the second guard after which they were both forced to open the building. It was reported to the police that on entrance of the building the perpetrators ordered the guards to take them to the boss office, where they were ordered to lay face down on the ground, and the suspects tied their hands behind their back with plastic zip cuffs. After this, the suspects then carted off with a metal safe and making good their escape in a white Toyota IST motorcar PPP 4592, which was parked on the eastern side of Thomas Street facing north. Subsequently an investigation was launched into the matter and John, Drepaul and Hopkinson were arrested between June 7 and 10 by ranks of the Alberttown Police Station.