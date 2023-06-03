Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

GDF sink Santos to remain stainless – Double header on tonight

Jun 03, 2023

2023 KFC Elite League…

The GFF Elite League continues tonight at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence.



Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC kept their record clean while the likes of Ann’s Grove and Buxton United had to settle for a draw when the KFC Elite League resumed on Thursday night.

At the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Center (NTC), Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), an all- East Coast clash was scheduled first between Ann’s Grove and Buxton United.

Ann’s Grove United found themselves in the lead early on, by way of a Kevon Barry strike in the 20th minute. They managed to hold on until the second segment, where a set piece got Buxton’s foot in the door.

Similarly to his free kick conversion in their last contest against Wester Tigers, Samuel Johnson pulled off the stunt once again, steering the ball into the corner of the nets, to level the scores in the 55th minute. From there o out, the battle between the two became more ferocious, with Buxton creating and squandering more chances than their opponent.

However, a win was not to be as regulation time expired with the scores locked on one all.

In the following game, Santos FC tested the mettle of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC, but the latter eventually emerged victorious in the 2-0 affair.

The teams went toe to toe with intensity for the entirety of the first half, but when the whistle sounded neither side had a goal to show for their efforts. In the second, however, two quick fire goals stunned Santos, who caved under the pressure. GDF’s goals came off the boots of Delroy Fraser and Ryan Hackett in the 69th and 75th minutes respectively.

The KFC Elite League 5th edition action will continue today, with another double header under floodlights at the GFF’s National Training Center. First, Milerock FC will look to bag their first points of the league as they take on defending champions Fruta Conquerors from 18:00hrs. Then at 20:00hrs, another all- East Coast clash will see Victoria Kings FC and Buxton United FC heading into battle.

