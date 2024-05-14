Five die in Highway smash-up

Kaieteur News – Five persons have been confirmed dead and several others seriously injured, following a head-on collision Monday morning in the vicinity of Long Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The dead victims have been identified as: Dwalon Farrel a Graduate Head of Department Industrial Technology teacher attached to the New Silver City Secondary School; Ms. Rushell Leacock, a Graduate Senior Mistress attached to the Kwakwani Primary School, her brother Eddo Leacock who is a father of two, Urani Hall, a retired nurse residing in Kwakwani and pensioner Clinton Patterson.

Meanwhile, according to eyewitnesses Farrel was driving a motorcar heading to Linden while Eddo Leacock was travelling in the opposite direction heading to Georgetown when they collided head-on. “We were in another car going to town, when we hear the loud crash and lil bit more we drive up and see the scene, it was horrible,” one passenger of another vehicle said. While Leacock and her brother were presumed dead on the scene, Farrel was motionless but was still breathing. It took some time before him along with the injured were transported to the Linden Hospital Complex. He was pronounced dead on arrival. The Leacock siblings and the rest of the passengers were heading to Georgetown. Another passenger of the vehicle Asheer Grannum was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation with head injuries. Up to press time, his condition was listed as serious but stable.

Other passengers of the motorcar heading to Linden included a child and her grandmother and two other men. They are yet to be identified but were all transferred to GPHC. Eyewitnesses made fresh calls for a better response system for victims of accidents that occur on the Linden Soesdyke Highway. “I know that if the ambulance had come in time, with the necessary tools especially oxygen, Farrel would have lived,” one person on the scene commented. “After the ambulance took so long persons started volunteering their vehicles to take them to the hospital and that was bad, with no proper training, they would have lived if we had better response time and an ambulance with oxygen,” the concerned eyewitness said.

Calls were also made for the reopening of the Health Post at Long Creek, which would also reduce the wait time for medical emergencies to Linden.

Plunged into mourning

The deaths of Leacock and Farrel plunged the education community in Region 10 into mourning. In a statement from the Region 10 Department of Education, Sir Farrel was described as, “more than an educator; he was a mentor, guiding countless students through the intricacies of industrial technology and inspiring them to pursue their passions. His dedication and expertise left an indelible mark on the New Silvercity Secondary community.” Ms Leacock was also given a moving tribute. “Ms. Leacock, a pillar of strength at Kwakwani Primary, was renowned for her unwavering commitment to the holistic development of her pupils. Her infectious enthusiasm and nurturing spirit enriched the lives of all who crossed her path. Parents and students of Kwakwani on social media described her as one of the best teachers at the Kwakwani Primary School.

For their part, the Ministry of Education said it is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of the two teachers. “Our hearts go out to their families, friends, colleagues, and the entire community during this difficult time. These educators dedicated their lives to shaping the minds and futures of our youth. Their passion for teaching and commitment have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless students. As a ministry, we extend our sincerest condolences and stand ready to offer any support and assistance needed to those affected by this tragedy.”