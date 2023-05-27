Over 50 matches to unfold this weekend

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra organization will undertake a momentous task this weekend as action in the fourth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Championships enters its second and third days at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground.

A total of 52 matches are billed to be contested between today and tomorrow in the Group stage.

Today, Saturday, May 27, ten Girls’ matches and 16 Boys’ matches are on the card with the exact equation set to take place tomorrow. Kick-off time is set at 11:00hrs on both days.

Girls’ fixtures…

In today’s Girls Division of the tournament which has matches played simultaneously, East Ruimveldt tackles Dora while Vergenoegen meet New Campbellville from 11:00hrs. At noon, Cummings Lodge play St Cuthbert’s Mission and West Ruimveldt goes up against President’s College.

New Central High and Ann’s Grove then meet Westminster and New Amsterdam, respectively, in the two encounters that begin at 13:00 hrs. An hour later, the impressive Waramuri Top and Marian Academy go head-to-head with St Stanislaus and the Institute of Academic Excellence (IAE), respectively.

The final two Girls’ match begins at 15:00 hrs and feature defending champion, Charlestown, going up against Tucville while Bartica face Mackenzie High.

On Sunday the ladies resume with Waramuri Top versus New Campbellville and Tucville versus St Cuthbert’s Mission doing battle in the opening games.

At 12:00 hrs, Dora play New Amsterdam and Bartica meet IAE while at 13:00 hrs Mackenzie tackle Marian Academy and Charlestown battle Cummings Lodge. The two games at 14:00 hrs will see Westminster meet President’s College and St Stanislaus tackle Vergenoegen.

To wrap up the weekend for the women East Ruimveldt will collide with Ann’s Grove and New Central High take on West Ruimveldt.

Boys’ fixtures…

For the Boys, their simultaneously played encounters will be contested alongside the Girls, which mean that four matches will be taking place every hour.

Today, President’s College challenge IAE while Dolphin battle New Campbellville from 11:00 hrs then Marian Academy and New Central High meet Hope and Christ Church, respectively, from 12:00 hrs. From 13:00 hrs, Annandale battle Fort Wellington and Charity tackles Bush Lot.

Carmel take on New Amsterdam while Mackenzie High meet St Cuthbert’s Mission, both at 14:00 hrs, then at 15:00hrs Christianburg/Wismar tackle Queenstown and Ann’s Grove challenge Dora.

At 16:00 hrs, four Boys’ matches are scheduled to take place as defending champion, Charlestown, meet Westminster, West Ruimveldt battle Patentia, Bartica go up against Vergenoegen and Waramuri Top face Cummings Lodge.

In the day’s final two matches, East Ruimveldt challenge St Stanislaus and Chase’s Academic Foundation meet North Ruimveldt from 17:00 hrs.

On Sunday the Boys’ action commence with Bartica versus Carmel and Charlestown versus Charity then moves on to the noon clashes that feature North Ruimveldt meeting Dora and Waramuri Top challenging President’s College.

At 13:00 hrs, St Cuthbert’s Mission meet Christ Church and Westminster will battle Bush Lot while at 14:00 hrs Vergenoegen versus New Amsterdam and Mackenzie tackle New Central High.

Christianburg/Wismar are locked in to battle Dolphin while Patentia tackle Fort Wellington from 15:00 hrs then four more matches unfold from 16:00 hrs.

Those matches will see St Stanislaus College versus Hope, Cummings Lodge versus IAE, East Ruimveldt versus Marian and West Ruimveldt versus Annandale. In the two final matches at 17:00 hrs, Queenstown collide with New Campbellville and Chase’s Academic Foundation face Ann’s Grove.

The ExxonMobil Championships is an important event for young footballers in Guyana since it provides an opportunity for them to showcase their skills and compete against their peers from across the country.

The tournament also serves as a platform for identifying talented players who can potentially represent the Country at the international level.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.