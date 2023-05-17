T&T’s Rampaul and Gagar among the participants

CWI Levels 1&2 Coaching Course bowls off May 18 at GNS

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) will be hosting CWI Level 1 and 2 Coaching Certification Courses at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence from May 18, 2023.

The CWI Level 2 Coaching Certification Course is set to bowl off at 9:00 hours sharp, daily with the first session commencing on Thursday, May 18, and wrapping up on Sunday, May 21. The theory component of this CWI Level 2 Coaching Course will be held in the Conference Room of the GNS, Providence.

Meanwhile, the theory component of the CWI Level 1 Coaching Certification Course will be held in the President Suite, of the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, from 9:00 hours on each of the scheduled dates, commencing Friday, May 19-Sunday, May 21.

Both courses will involve practical exercises, including an assessment for the award of the coaches’ certification.

A second CWI Level 1 Coaching Certification Course is expected to be conducted at GNS, Providence from Friday, May 23- Sunday, May 25, but is subject to the receipt of applicable participant fees.

CWI has also released the necessary prerequisites needed in order to sit the CWI Level 1 Coaching Course, these requirements include; ICC or CWI Foundation Coaching Certificate, Child Care and Protection Certificate, First Aid Certificate, valid Police Clearance

Also, requirements for the CWI Level 2 Coaching Course include a CWI Level 1 Coaching Certificate, Child Care and Protection Certificate, First Aid Certificate, and valid Police Clearance.

The Coach Developers/facilitators for the CWI Level 2 Coaching Certification Course are Ryerson Bhagoo and Keshava Ramphal while the pair of Brendon Ramlal and Junie Mitcham will facilitate the CWI Level 1 leg.

List of Participants for the CWI Level 2 Coaching Course: Yeuraj Khemraj, Ajay Gainda, Terry Newton, Orlando Tanner, Kumar Bishundial, Andy Ramnarine, Pernell Christie, Balram Samaroo, Ryan Kissoonlall, Parmeshwar Persaud, Nadine Smith, Karishma Ramnauth, Ravi Rampaul, Darien Best, Ranole Bourne, Shaun Massiah, Anthony Bramble, Marvin Fitzalbert, Rajendra Chandrika, Assad Fudadin, Lakram Lathman, Gregory Crandon and Wayne Osborne.

List of Participants for the CWI Level 1 Coaching Course: Peter Gajar, Leslie Solomon, Javed Saywack, Nicholas Mukesh Shiopersad, Erva Giddings, Royan Fredricks, Shivnarine Hoorilall, Daniel Dass, Kumar Dass, Dinesh Joseph, Martin Pestano-Belle, Anthony Sanchara, Royden Morris, Yougeshwar Lall, Trevayne Mohabir, Rhonda Jones, Sonia Benn, Hershy Niles, Kenrick Cheeks, Nazeer Mohamed, Krishna Singh, Jamal Hinckson, Ameer Rahaman and Rajindra Rambali.