Solid as a Rock: Starfire Gold is the one to beat

Kaieteur Sports – “If you pass your CSEC exams I will buy the horse for you” this motivational promise was made to Antonio Hossain by his grandfather, Azad Hossain three years ago.

Young Antonio, who was 17-year-old at the time of the promise passed the CSEC exams. His 65-year-old grandpa kept his promise and gifted him his dream horse.

As fate will have it, this horse is now one of the leading three-year-old amongst the West Indian-bred, and Guyana-bred horses heading into the Guyana Derby scheduled to be run off on the Guyana Cup Day, Sunday 11th August 2024 at Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) West Coast, Berbice.

This horse is the only three-year-old West Indian-bred or Guyana-bred to win around two turns – 1,600 metres this season. He did so with consummate ease – scoring unchallenged by close to a dozen lengths beating Bin Ladin, She’s A Monica and Easy Jet in that order, in the sixth race of the seven-race card promoted by Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) run off on April28, 2024.

The horse in question is Country Rock bred at Machado Stables in Danzic, East Coast, Demerara. He is bay colt, whose pedigree is Rock Movistar out of the mare Zionane.

Antonio explained, “I picked out the horse. I did not have any money and was going to school at the time. When I saw him, he was a yearling. He had good conformation, and that is everything that is needed in a horse. His breeding and the farm have a good reputation. So, I knew he will be a good horse.”

Asked if his family was involved in the sport, Antonio declared, “Yes, We had horses such as Blondie, and Rude Boy. My uncle Kamalodeen Hossain, who had stopped training horses said to me when he saw Country Rock, It reminded him of Rude Boy, and he said he will return to training horses.”

My uncle, Kamaloodeen declared, “I will get back in racing. This horse is everything you want to see in a horse. This horse proved him right; fulfilling the dream of training a good young horse and have a runner in the Derby to run amongst the elite owners in the country, as we are coming from very humble background.”

Sharing how the success of Country Rock has impacted on his young life, and that of his community, he responded, “Sunday gone was my birthday, and he gave me a birthday gift that I will never forget in my life. Country Rock brings over 100 people from the village and surrounding to support him whenever he is racing. They are very proud of him. Now that he has won. He will bring more people to the track.”

Antonio, who is now self-employed in his own business dealing in horse feed, quizzed on what advice he could impart to young person (s) desire to own a horse, or want to get involved in the sport declared, “I do not drink or smoke. So, my money goes into the expenses of this horse. It is an expensive sport. Horse racing is about dedication – literally 24/7. Your social life is impacted.”

Clearing the air on the impact of social life, Antonio, who has completed his secondary school studies explained, “Yes, I have a girlfriend, and she has been complaining that I am not spending more time with the horse, than with her. My advice to young people who wants to own a horse is to learn about time management, so your girlfriend will not get upset.”

Speaking on the sports’ development, and what impact it will have on the country, Antonio shared, “I am seeing the sport is developing tremendously the Rules now are taking it to a different level. People feel more secure coming to the track. It is getting more media exposure. I am a small owner and got lucky. I never believed my picture or my story would be in the papers. Here I am a young boy from a small village; Little Biaboo is getting recognition, and bringing recognition to the village.”

Switching to how Country Rock got its name he said, “We live in the countryside, and that is how he got Country, and he got Rock from his sire Rock Movistar.”

Antonio admitted that Country Rock did win very easily, but his horse must improve more to remain on top.

He explained, “Country Rock was beaten by Starfire Gold every time they meet. We were looking forward to avenging at least one of the defeats, but she did not turn up. I understand she had a training problem. I wish her a speedy recovery. The sport needs star, and she is one.”

He continued, “I am being realistic. Starfire Gold is unbeaten, and she is the horse Country Rock will have to contend with. She has very good early speed. If she can carry it around two turns, she will be hard to beat, but with further improvement expected in Country Rock. It will be a date with history for Country Rock.”

He pointed out; “Country Rock has proven he can stay. He has not competed against the Trinidad-bred horses yet. So, we do not know how good they are. I have confidence in my horse. He is as solid as a Rock and will have the place rocking when the Derby is over. He will raise the Guyana flag on Guyana Cup Day.”

Closing off on the future racing plans for Country Rock he advised, “We are giving him some time off. We are not rushing to race him anytime soon. We would see if the race impacted on him, and then we will look at getting a prep race before the Guyana Cup.”