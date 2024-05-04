Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

West Indies win fifth T20I by eight wickets to secure 4-1 series victory

May 04, 2024 Sports

West Indies clinched the T20I series 4-1 against Pakistan. (PCB)

SportsMax – The West Indies Women defeated hosts Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20 International at the Karachi National Stadium yesterday to complete a 4-1 series victory.

Pakistan, after being put in to bat by the West Indies, had an excellent start to their innings with Ayesha Zafar and Sidra Ameen putting on 38 for the first wicket before Zafar fell in the fifth over for 22.

Ameen and Muneeba Ali then put on a further 46 before the latter fell for 25 in the 13th over.

That same over saw Pakistan reduced to 86-3 when Nida Dar fell for two.

What proceeded that can only be described as a collapse as the hosts then lost their next five wickets for just 35 runs in five overs.

Captain Hayley Matthews was named player of the series.

They eventually ended their 20 overs 134-8. Ameen was the final person out for a top score of 48 as Afy Fletcher was excellent with the ball for the Windies with 3-17 from her four overs.

Qiana Joseph also bowled well with 2-26 from four overs.

The successful chase was then anchored by superstar batter Hayley Matthews.

The skipper faced 59 balls and hit 11 fours on her way to a top score of 78 as the West Indies needed just 18.2 overs to reach 136-2.

Shemaine Campbelle provided good support with 33.

Matthews was named player of the series thanks to her 205 runs and seven wickets.

Full scores: Pakistan 134-8 off 20 overs (Sidra Ameen 48, Muneeba Ali 25, Ayesha Zafar 22, Afy Fletcher 3-17, Qiana Joseph 2-26); West Indies 136-2 off 18.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 78, Shemaine Campbelle 33).

