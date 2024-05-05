Demerara seeking title as intense battle looms

Latest update May 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Demerara represents Guyana today in the Caribbean Airlines T10 Village Cricket tournament finals as they look to dethrone champions South East of Trinidad and St. Elizabeth Junction of Jamaica.
Today’s shootout will be hosted at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad with Guyana winning their qualification leg last week Sunday at the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground, West Coast Demerara. Demerara advanced after beating Essequibo by 58 runs and Berbice by six wickets respectively to qualify.
Demerara Team -Shemroy Barrington (Captain), Andrew Lyght, Richard Latif, Suresh Budhu, Corwin Austin (wkp), Ryan Hemraj, Dexter George, Francelot Duncan-Clarke, Jermaine Maxwell, Jamal Gomes, Udesh Seetaram, Akeem Redman, Sheldon Alexander and Keon Morris. Manager- Surendra Hiralal, Coach – Peter Persaud.
