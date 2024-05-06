Former rape accused Dharamlall re-elected to PPP Executive

…gets sixth highest votes ahead of 8 Ministers and a Fmr. President

Kaieteur News – Former rape accused Nigel Dharamlall who had resigned as a Government Minister, amidst a police investigation into the rape of a minor has been re-lected to the 35-member Central Executive of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP).

This was confirmed yesterday at the conclusion of the PPP’s 32nd Congress where the party’s General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, provided the results of the vote by the 3,000 registered delegates.

Addressing members of the media following the conclusion of the party’s conference yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), the GS told members of the media it was a decision of the Delegates. Dharamlall secured the sixth highest number of votes among those nominated for the 40 member Central Executive Body–five non-voting members.

Questioned by media operatives on Dharamlall’s reelection to the party’s highest decision making body, Jagdeo said, “all that happened is that the names were put to the delegates and people voted it was an open transparent process.”

According to the PPP’s General Secretary; “each of those (now elected” members would be a member of a valuable member, the committee…” Head of State, President Irfaan Ali, led the votes and was followed by General Secretary, and Executive Member, Zulfikar Mustapha.

The others elected to the 35 member body are: Vickram Bharrat, Gail teixeira, Nigel Dharamlall, Colin Croal, Kwame MCcoy, Anil Nandlall, Pauline Sukhai, Shyam Nokta, Ricky Ramjraj, Jennifer Westford, Neendkumar, Anand Persaud, Dr. Frank Anthony, Sarah Brown, Zamal Hussain, Faizal Jaffarrally, Bryan Allicock, Vindiya Persaud, Charles Ramson jr, Karl Singh, Paul Cheong, Claire Singh, Former President Donald Ramotar, Omesh Odit, Brentnol Ashely, Dharamkumar Seeraj, Bheri Ramsaran, Sheik Mohamed, Inshan Ayube, Vickash Ramkisson, Sasenarine Gunraj, Clement Rohee and Indranie Chandarpal.

Meanwhile, the five non-voting members of the committee are Deodat Indar, May Thomas, Jason Abdullah, Andrew Forsythe and Ryan Peters.

In thanking the outgoing members, who he said played a great role in the party, Jagdeo noted that the newly elected 35, along with its five non-voting members will be meeting later in the week to have another election. At this stage, he explained the 35 Executive Committee Members will vote for the 15 Member Central Executive. The 35 members he said will also, at a date sometime later in the week vote on positions such as General Secretary, Executive Officer, Finance Secretary and others.

“As I said before the Congress will choose 35 members to go to the Executive, these are voting members and then another five non-voting members, the 35 members will then get together and elect an Executive Committee made up of up to 15 members that will meet in between central committee meetings…”

Altogether, the 40 members will get together “but only 35 can vote and then they will elect the executive of the party; when that meeting is held later this week, then all of the others will be elected at that meeting,” Jagdeo said in the briefing.

Head of State, President Irfaan Ali had in July last year, announced that Dharamlall had resigned from his post as Local Government Minister and Member of Parliament. Dharamlall’s resignation came just hours after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali Hack ,SC stated that in the absence of the School Girl’s complaint against him, “there is no legal provision for the Police to proceed with the matter”. Dharamlall had found himself embroiled in a public scandal after a 16-year-old schoolgirl accused him of rape and sodomy. The allegations sparked major protests demanding justice and his sacking by the government.

An official statement was made to police and following an investigation, a case file was sent to the DPP for legal advice. The DPP returned the file to investigators requesting further probe into the matter. According to police however, investigators had contacted the complainant for further statement but she reportedly told them that she wishes not to proceed any further with the matter and gave them a “no further action statement”.