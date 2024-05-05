Archery Guyana and Miss Guyana Unite Sport and Fashion at Sashing Ceremony

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana proudly joined forces with Miss Guyana Culture Queen in a groundbreaking collaboration that fused the worlds of sport and fashion at the sashing ceremony of the ten contestants on Sunday 29th April, 2024. The event witnessed a convergence of elegance and athleticism as the partnership was forged celebrating the synergy between archery and haute couture.

Renowned fashion guru, Randy Madray, took center stage, captivating the audience with his impeccable sense of style and sophistication as the beautiful young ladies were formally introduced and sashed.

In a moment of true partnership and empowerment, Mr. Randy Madray stood with representatives from Archery Guyana, with President Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon on his right and Mrs. Roshini Boodhoo-Persaud on his left, flanked by the delegates. Together, they symbolised the union of sport and fashion, embodying strength, grace, and elegance.

President Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon expressed her delight at the collaboration, emphasisng the empowering nature of archery and its alignment with the world of fashion. She remarked, “This collaboration represents more than just an event; it signifies the coming together of two powerful forces that empower individuals to express themselves, both physically and artistically.”

Legendary Fashion Designer Mr. Randy Madray in this year’s cricket focus opined that “The sashing ceremony not only celebrated the contestants of Miss Guyana’s Culture Queen but also served as a testament to the limitless possibilities when sport and fashion unite”. As Archery Guyana continues to champion empowerment through athleticism, this collaboration with Miss Guyana highlights the commitment to innovation and inclusivity.

According to President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon shared that “in an exciting fusion of athleticism and elegance, the Miss Guyana Culture Queen contestants are set to embark on a thrilling archery experience. Details are currently being finalised for an exclusive session that will see these remarkable young women stepping onto the archery range.”

As archery meets fashion, this unique collaboration promises an unforgettable blend of grace, precision, and style. Stay tuned as Archery Guyana unveils more details about this upcoming event, where beauty will meet skill in a celebration of strength and sophistication.