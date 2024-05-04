GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 National Schools Football kicks off today

Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:56 AM
May 04, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is embarking on an exciting new venture in women’s football with the commencement of the Blue Water Shipping Girls Under-15 National Schools Football Development League.
The league, starting today, aims to empower young female athletes in schools across the nation. The tournament aligns perfectly with the GFF FIFA Football for Schools initiative, promises to ignite a fire of passion and skill on the pitch in nine participating regions.
Tailored to meet the specific needs and dreams of young female footballers, the tournament which is sponsored by Blue Water Shipping, focuses on nurturing talent, promoting sportsmanship, and fostering inclusivity. Spanning across the entire country, except for region eight, this league is set to make significant waves from one coast to another.
The anticipation is palpable as the competition kicks off in regions 1, 4, and 10, with teams gearing up to represent their respective schools and showcase their abilities on the national stage. In region one, action begins at the Moruca ground with Santa Rosa Secondary facing off against Waramuri in the opening match at 10:00 hours. Simultaneously, Kamwatta Secondary will take on Kwebenna Secondary. Santa Rosa, Kamwatta, and Kwebanna Secondary will have multiple matches scheduled throughout the day.
Meanwhile, in Linden, nine exciting matches are scheduled at the Wisburg ground. Wismar Secondary will test their skills against Mackenzie High at 10:00 hours, while New Silvercity Secondary battles the Linden Foundation simultaneously. The day will witness intense clashes between various schools, including Wismar Secondary, Harmony, Wisburg Secondary, Linden Foundation, and Mackenzie High.
In North Georgetown, the action begins at the Queen’s College ground with St John College facing off against Institute of Academic Excellence (IAE) at 10:00 hours, followed by matches involving Chase’s Academic Foundation and New Campbellville Secondary. The Queen’s College team will have a challenging day ahead as they take on multiple opponents, including New Campbellville, I.A.E, and Chase’s Academic Foundation. North Georgetown Secondary will also participate in competitive matches throughout the day.
As the Blue Water Shipping Girls Under-15 Football Development League kicks off, excitement fills the air, promising a journey filled with skill, determination, and teamwork for young female footballers across the nation.
