GMMAKA to attend North American Federation of Martial Arts C/ships

May 06, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) was recently invited to the North American Federation of Martial Arts Championship in Atlantic City, New Jersey, scheduled for May 24 – 25, 2024.

With this being the fourth year of participation, the GMMAKA team is well prepared and is in full preparation to represent its native Country once again. The team is made up of 16 members led by Master Lloyd Ramnarine, who are all eager to demonstrate their talent and skills among greater karatekas.

The team is scheduled to departure Guyana on May 21 and will make their way back on the May 28.

On behalf of our team, the GMMAKA is kindly seeking financial sponsorship from the Government of Guyana or any private sector.

Your contributions towards our team will mean a great lot to us since our goal is centred on the development of children and making them happy in any way possible. The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association’s future upcoming events will be in Trinidad in the month of July and August in Suriname.

For more information feel free to contact us on 698-6727, 689-9288, 681-1701 or 698-7456.

