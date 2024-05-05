Horizon Group Inc. supports successful Practical Shooting Match by GSSF

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) proudly hosted the first practical shooting match of the year, attracting participants and enthusiasts from across the nation. Sponsored by Horizon Group Inc., a leading force in sustainable property development in Guyana, the event showcased marksmanship and sportsmanship.

The match was declared open by GSSF’s Match Director, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, with safety briefings conducted thereafter by Range Master Mr. Ryan McKinnon. Spectators and officials from Horizon Group Inc. graced the event, showing their commitment to supporting local sporting events that promote skill and camaraderie.

Mr. Winston Hermanstyne, Business Development Manager of Horizon Group Inc., expressed excitement about witnessing the event’s excitement and skill, wishing competitors the best of luck.

The match featured three thrilling stages designed by Mr. Imam Bakhsh to test participants’ speed, power, and accuracy. The dynamic stages required shooters to engage targets from behind barricades, walls, and various props, showcasing their proficiency in diverse shooting scenarios such as shooting with strong hand only, weak hand only, from a kneeling position and through ports and openings at steel plates and poppers.

Safety remained paramount throughout the event, with vigilant range officers ensuring a secure and enjoyable environment for all participants and spectators. The match culminated with stats officer Dr. Pravesh Harry officially releasing the results in an official presentation ceremony, where Mr. Winston Hermanstyne presented trophies to the deserving winners, acknowledging their outstanding performance.

Horizon Group Inc.’s support was instrumental in making the recently concluded Practical Shooting Match a resounding success. Known for their innovative approach to property development, Horizon Group Inc. specialises in green communities that prioritise sustainability and environmental responsibility. Their commitment to promoting local sporting events aligns with their ethos of fostering community engagement and development.

The Board of Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation extends its gratitude to Horizon Group Inc. for their generous support and looks forward to future collaborations in promoting the sport of shooting in Guyana.

The results are as follows:

Limited Division:

1st Place – Pravesh Harry (331.4943 Points)

2nd Place – Sadiq Rahat (241.4070 Points)

3rd Place – Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (240.7085 Points)

Production Division:

1st Place – Rajiv Latchana (340.0000 Points)

2nd Place – Dallas Thomas (278.8184 Points)

3rd Place – Raphael DeGroot (197.3657 Points)