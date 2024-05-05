Horizon Group Inc. supports successful Practical Shooting Match by GSSF

Latest update May 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) proudly hosted the first practical shooting match of the year, attracting participants and enthusiasts from across the nation. Sponsored by Horizon Group Inc., a leading force in sustainable property development in Guyana, the event showcased marksmanship and sportsmanship.
The match was declared open by GSSF’s Match Director, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, with safety briefings conducted thereafter by Range Master Mr. Ryan McKinnon. Spectators and officials from Horizon Group Inc. graced the event, showing their commitment to supporting local sporting events that promote skill and camaraderie.
Mr. Winston Hermanstyne, Business Development Manager of Horizon Group Inc., expressed excitement about witnessing the event’s excitement and skill, wishing competitors the best of luck.
The match featured three thrilling stages designed by Mr. Imam Bakhsh to test participants’ speed, power, and accuracy. The dynamic stages required shooters to engage targets from behind barricades, walls, and various props, showcasing their proficiency in diverse shooting scenarios such as shooting with strong hand only, weak hand only, from a kneeling position and through ports and openings at steel plates and poppers.
Safety remained paramount throughout the event, with vigilant range officers ensuring a secure and enjoyable environment for all participants and spectators. The match culminated with stats officer Dr. Pravesh Harry officially releasing the results in an official presentation ceremony, where Mr. Winston Hermanstyne presented trophies to the deserving winners, acknowledging their outstanding performance.
Horizon Group Inc.’s support was instrumental in making the recently concluded Practical Shooting Match a resounding success. Known for their innovative approach to property development, Horizon Group Inc. specialises in green communities that prioritise sustainability and environmental responsibility. Their commitment to promoting local sporting events aligns with their ethos of fostering community engagement and development.
The Board of Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation extends its gratitude to Horizon Group Inc. for their generous support and looks forward to future collaborations in promoting the sport of shooting in Guyana.
The results are as follows:
Limited Division:
1st Place – Pravesh Harry (331.4943 Points)
2nd Place – Sadiq Rahat (241.4070 Points)
3rd Place – Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (240.7085 Points)
Production Division:
1st Place – Rajiv Latchana (340.0000 Points)
2nd Place – Dallas Thomas (278.8184 Points)
3rd Place – Raphael DeGroot (197.3657 Points)
GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!
May 05, 2024Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Guyana will be the title sponsorship of the third annual Inter-School Kayaking Competition, slated for today at the Watooka Guest House in Linden. Presented by...
May 05, 2024
May 05, 2024
May 05, 2024
May 05, 2024
May 05, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Congress of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is supposed to be the highest democratic forum... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]