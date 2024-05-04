Record 5 Guyanese named in Windies T20 World Cup squad

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a star-studded 15-man unit, with a record number of five Guyanese included; as the Caribbean side set sights on becoming the first host nation to win a T20 title.

Yesterday’s news came as a number of other nations, like England, Australia, India and others announced their sides over the past few days with this year’s spectacle being Co-hosted by West Indies and USA.

The inclusion of 5 players from Guyana is a huge deal for the Windies, given the tremendous output of talent and winning impetus players from Guyana have added to the West Indies team, in recent times.

Star fast-bowler Shamar Joseph, hard-hitting all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and the dynamic Shimron Hetmyer.

Joseph, following his historic Test win over Australia a few months back, will look to show his class on the grandest stage, with added comfort playing alongside a number of his countrymen and local teammates.

Hetmyer batted himself back into form with a solid IPL while Rutherford will look to cement his spot in the team after his recall recently which saw him play his last international T20 game as recent of February 2024.

Motie and Shepherd have been mainstays in the Windies team across all of not most formats over the past few years.

During yesterday’s press conference, Windies Men’s chief Selector and legendary ex-opener Desmond Haynes along with Head Coach and former 2-time T20 World Cup winning skipper Daren Sammy were elated following the release of the team.

The team will be led by Rovman Powell and features seasoned T20 guns like; Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Andre Russell and Brandon King.

With preparations underway across demographics in both co-hosts’ backyards, the Caribbean boys will be gearing up for their first encounter on June 2, when they battle Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the National Stadium, Providence.

Also, Haynes outlined that the reserves will be announced in the near future, as players will look to gel as quickly as possible ahead of the World Cup’s start.

West Indies T20 World Cup squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.