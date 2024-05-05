Chicago Fire FC Signs Omari Glasgow to Short-Term Loan

Kaieteur Sports – Chicago Fire FC yesterday announced the signing of Omari Glasgow, a forward from Chicago Fire FC II, to a short-term agreement.

At just 20 years old, Glasgow has already made waves since signing his MLS NEXT Pro contract with Chicago Fire FC II on March 24, 2022.

Holding an international slot with the Club’s MLS NEXT Pro division, Glasgow has become a formidable presence on the field.

With an impressive track record of 42 appearances (including 40 starts) for Chicago Fire FC II, Glasgow has showcased his talent with 12 goals and 10 assists over three stellar seasons with the Fire.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there—Glasgow has already netted two goals this season, one of which contributed to last weekend’s thrilling 2-0 victory over Atlanta United 2.

On the international stage, Omari Glasgow is a standout performer for the Guyana Men’s National Team. Representing the Golden Jaguars, Glasgow has notched an impressive tally of 14 goals during his tenure with the senior squad.

Adding to his accolades, Glasgow recently received the prestigious CONCACAF Nations League Young Player of the Tournament award.

His remarkable performance, marked by seven goals in five games, also earned him the title of CONCACAF Nations League Top Scorer—an achievement that solidifies his place in history as the first Guyanese player to claim this honour. Notably, Glasgow, at just 20 years old, stands as the youngest player ever to receive this recognition in the competition’s history.

According to MLS regulations, a Club is permitted to sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) per season, totalling a maximum of 16 days.

A single player can be listed on up to four MLS league season match rosters per season. However, within those rosters, the player is restricted to featuring in a maximum of two MLS league season matches.

Outside of league fixtures, the player can participate in any number of non-league games throughout the duration of their four Short-Term Agreements.