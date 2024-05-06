Latest update May 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Santos tame Western Tigers

GDF and Slingerz remain at the top of the table in the sixth season of the KFC Elite League.

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Slingerz Football Club, battled to an intense stalemate on Saturday evening when the KFC Elite League Season Six continued at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Center, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), witnessed by hundreds of spectators, who braved the inclement weather.

The defending champions, GDF, was the more technical of the sides, however, this separation in their styles on Saturday night could also be chalked up to the absence of Slingerz Head Coach Alex Thomas, who was issued a red card during the club’s encounter with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC a week prior.

One Slingerz player who found success in the midfield area was Darron Niles, who was visibly given the assignment of ‘marking’ GDF’s power midfielder Ryan Hackett. Though smaller in stature compared to his mark, Niles was able to ‘shut down’ Hackett on a number of occasions and coupled with Hackett’s seeming inability to get it right; GDF were even more unable to convert their chances.

When regulation time whistle sounded, there was little to separate the two League favourites as they remained unbeaten.

In the other fixture on Saturday night, Santos FC pulled of an astonishing 3-2 victory over Western Tigers FC. Randy Roberts opened the scoring for Santos in the 6th minute, after which Randolph Wagner levelled the scores in the 23rd minute.

Roberts put Santos ahead again in the 51st, but Wagner pulled Western Tigers level again in the 74th minute.

Eventually, it was Santos’ Stefan Reynolds who ended the see- saw battle in the fourth minute of injuries and stoppages time (90th+4).

The KFC Elite League will continue tomorrow, Tuesday, May 7 with a clash between Western Tigers FC and Den Amstel FC at 19:00hrs, which will mark the conclusion of the first Round of Season 6.

The League will, thereafter, take a short break and resume on Saturday, May 18.

