Nexgen Golf Shines Bright with the Success of its First-Ever Night Golf Event

Kaieteur Sports – Nexgen Golf, a pioneer in innovative golf experiences, celebrated a remarkable milestone over the weekend with the triumphant debut of its inaugural Night Golf Event.

Golf enthusiasts and novices alike gathered at the Scout Association Ground on Woolford Avenue for two unforgettable evenings of fun. In attendance was 2023 Miss India Worldwide Aruna Sukhdeo who along with Merrick and Veonita Needham presented prizes to the winners.

One of the highlights of the event was the Glow Ball Competition, where participants competed for prizes by showcasing their accuracy and finesse under the cloak of darkness. Spectators cheered as competitors neon balls tracing dazzling arcs through the night sky.

The Night Golf Event drew participants of all skill levels, from seasoned pros to beginners eager to try their hand under the stars. With music playing softly in the background and refreshments available, the atmosphere was lively and convivial throughout the night.

Winning the Men’s category and prizes provided by Guyana Beverages Inc and Pegasus Hotel & Suites was Rohan Albert 1st; Karlo Jerez 2nd; and Steve Mohitram 3rd; with Ms. Marisa Morgan-Bonie taking Female honors with a prize from Sterling Products Ltd. All the junior players received large snack packs compliments of Sunshine Snacks.

Female players also received bottles of Barefoot Wine from Ansa Mcal as a part of the grand two-day event.

“As we reflect on the success of our Night Golf Event, we are energized by the enthusiasm and passion of our participants,” said Nexgen Golf’s Aleem Hussain. “This event marks just the beginning of our journey to revolutionize golf in Guyana and inspire a new generation of players. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Nexgen Golf extends its heartfelt thanks to all participants, sponsors, and partners who helped make the Night Golf Event a resounding success. Special thanks to Sterling Products Ltd, Sunshine Snacks, Ansa Mcal; Balance Wait Services; Guyana Beverages Inc. and Pegasus Hotel & Suites.

About Nexgen Golf: For more than three years, Nexgen Golf has been the leading provider of innovative golf experiences, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional golf. Through a diverse range of events, and Secondary school initiatives, Nexgen Golf is redefining the future of the sport and inspiring a new generation of players.

For more information about Nexgen Golf and upcoming events, visit their Instagram and Facebook pages, visit them at Woolford Avenue or Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-hoop or call 645 0944.