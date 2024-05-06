Global advocacy and leadership are not the same

Peeping Tom…

Kaieteur News – In his address to the 32nd Congress of the People’s Progressive Party, Second Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo repeated the claim that Irfaan Ali and Guyana are providing global leadership on food, energy and climate security. Jagdeo even went as far as saying that the opinions of Guyana are being sought on these issues.

It would be interesting to know which global leader or major organization is seeking out the foresight and insight of Irfaan Ali on these questions. Jagdeo must not confuse invitations to speak on certain issues at international forums as suggesting that Guyana’s opinions are being actively sought.

Guyana is now an oil rich country and other countries are courting Guyana because they see the possibility of markets for their goods and services. And they see Guyana’s youthful and immature leadership as being amenable to manipulation.

Jagdeo needs to be reminded that mere advocacy and championing of critical issues such as climate, food and energy security are insufficient to be deemed as global leadership. True leadership demands tangible actions, effective policies, and measurable outcomes. Guyana, despite its aspirations and rhetoric, falls short of being deemed a global leader in these crucial areas.

Charity they say begins at home. Global leadership is a mere extension of local leadership and in all three of these areas – climate, energy and food, Irfaan Ali has been found wanting.

Firstly, let’s address the foundational element of food security. A nation’s ability to provide its citizens with reliable access to nutritious and affordable food is paramount. However, Ali’s track record in this regard is marred by failures. Just take a walk in the markets. The rising cost of locally-produced food has placed a significant burden on consumers, highlighting the government’s inability to effectively manage agricultural production and distribution as well as to ensure a reduction in the cost of food to consumers.

Despite its vast agricultural potential, Guyana struggles to translate it into food security. The disconnection between rhetoric and reality is evident here: while leaders may champion the cause of food security, the lived experiences of citizens speak volumes about the inadequacies of governance.

The record of the PPPC government on energy security is even more distressing. The persistent blackouts plaguing the nation represent a major failure in planning by the Ali-Jagdeo administration. The government’s reactive approach, resorting to costly emergency measures like procuring generating sets and, now, a power ship, highlights the lack of foresight and long-term planning.

Sustainable energy policies and investments in renewable energy sources are conspicuously deficient, highlighting a missed opportunity for Guyana to lead by example in transitioning towards a greener energy future.

When it comes to climate security, Guyana’s contributions are negligible at best. Despite the rhetoric surrounding environmental stewardship, and the country being a net carbon sink, Guyana has little to show. Even though it claims that it has generated carbon credits from its forests which it is selling, so far we have learnt on only one buyer, an oil company with interests in the oil and gas sector in Guyana – a sector that is fueling carbon emissions globally.

How is Guyana providing leadership on climate change, by selling carbon credits? Guyana continues to complain about the low price, its carbon credits are fetching in the local market. These prices are now plunging globally.

Global leadership has to begin at home. Guyanese want to see their President lead on issues such as renegotiating the flawed oil contract. They want to see him lead on reducing the cost of this sector on the local economy. Since first-oil, the prices of almost everything have skyrocketed, putting the cost of home construction and rentals, for example, out of the reach of the poor.

The rosy picture the government paints is different from the realities faced by the public. The poor are struggling to put food on their tables and in their children’s lunch kits. Jobs are still difficult to find in rural Guyana, which has long been neglected by the PPPC.

The sugar industry continues to lose money and recovery does not seem on the horizon. Huge trucks are causing massive damage on our roadways and resulting in traffic jams and lost man hours. The manufacturing and commercial sectors are wiling under the strain of daily blackouts. The Guyana dollar is not appreciating despite the windfall revenues from the oil sector.

Education is still in a mess judging from the number of failures at the NGSA and those who fail to obtain five or more subjects at the CSEC examinations. When it comes to crime, Guyana is an unsafe place. Corruption is again polluting the society, especially in terms of the award of certain contracts to friends, family and favourites.

Jagdeo has to understand that rhetoric alone cannot substitute for substantive action and results. Without local leadership, Ali will not be respected ever globally. He may be courted and patted on the back but this is not the sort of validation that qualifies as global leadership, not now not ever.

Irfaan Ali’s amiable persona aside, he lacks the necessary standing or gravitas to ascend to the ranks of a global leader. His primary focus should thus be directed towards effective local leadership, rather than attempting to revive the unsuccessful global and regional platforms championed by Jagdeo in the past. (The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)