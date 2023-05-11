We gan get lil rain today!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A climatologist appeared on TV and he seh how when de rainy season done, Guyana gon pass through an El Nino phase which could mean extended dry weather. De next day, we had heavy downpours.

Georgetown flood…and water get in some people house.

Lang ago when somebody tell yuh how dry season coming, people does start filling up overhead tank and vat. Bucket and drum does buy and put aside because water is something yuh can’t do without.

Dem farmers does get worried and stressed out as to where dem gan get irrigation water. One year de situation was so bad in Guyana dat even dem churches start to pray fuh rain.

But a lil boy had de solution. He tell de people fuh organize an international cricket match.

But de weatherman seh how de dry season gan last fuh months more. But no sooner de touring team arrive, de rain descended and flood out de Bourda Ground. And while dem cricket fans were disappointed dat dem nah get to see cricket, dem did glad fuh de rain because is two times de price of greens does raise in de market: when it raining and when deh gat drought.

So dem boys don’t pay too much attention to wah de weathermen seh. When dem boys wake up in de morning, dem does look at de sky and dat does tell dem boy whether it gon be sunny or rainy. Today we gan get lil showers. De place did hot last night. And Jagdeo likely to hold a press conference today too!

Talk half. Leff half.