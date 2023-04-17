President Guard dies after crashing vehicle into lamppost

Kaieteur Newas – A 24-year-old member of the Presidential Guard attached to Castellani House died on Sunday after crashing a Land Cruiser into a lamppost at Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Avandel Kevin Narine of New Market Street, Georgetown. Three other persons were also seriously injured in the accident. Police identified the injured passengers travelling along with Narine in the Land Cruiser as: Arvin Enouch, 24, of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Marcia Dundas, 23, of Old Land of Canaan, EBD and Cassie Atkinson, 22, of Kitty, Georgetown.

According police, Narine crashed the vehicle around 06:20hrs while overtaking several vehicles along the Coverden Public Road. “Enquiries disclosed that the Land Cruiser was proceeding south along the eastern side of the public road at Coverden, East Bank Demerara, at a fast rate of speed, when the driver was overtaking several vehicles which were proceeding in the same direction.” The Guyana Police Force stated that Narine reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a lamppost situated on the western side of the road.

The Land Cruiser reportedly flipped and ended up in a nearby trench. The passengers were quickly rescued but eyewitnesses said that Narine was pinned and the vehicle had to be pulled apart to free him. All of the victims were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center for treatment but Narine was pronounced dead on arrival. Cassie Atkinson was transferred to a city hospital for further medical attention while the other passengers received treatment at the Diamond Hospital.

Head of the Presidential Guard unit, Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas and Deputy Commissioner of Administration, Calvin Brutus accompanied by GPF’s Welfare Officer, Allison Moore have since visited Narine’s parents and relatives to express their condolences.