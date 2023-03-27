Intense second round culminates

Latest update March 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 27, 2023 Sports
2023 Milo U18 Football Tournament…
Kaieteur News – A total of nine matches were successfully completed over the past weekend as the Petra Organisation wrapped up the second round of the Nestlé-sponsored 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
In yesterday’s fixtures, Marian Academy and Bush Lot battled to a 2 – 2 stalemate, Westminster trounced Charity 4 – 2, Ann’s Grove sank Vergenoegen 3 – 0 and Charlestown gained a 4 – 0 result over Cummings Lodge.
Saturday’s proceedings began with New Amsterdam prevailing 2 – 1 over St Stanislaus College which was followed by Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School’s (CWSS) 2 – 0 win over 8th of May, while Berbice Educational Institute (BEI) defeated St Cuthbert’s Mission 3 – 1.
The other two matches saw President’s College defeat North Ruimveldt 2 – 0 while New Central High triumphed over Annandale 3 – 2.
Just one round remains in the Group stage before 16 teams sign off their campaigns in event’s ninth edition, which continues this weekend, April 1 – 2, with the commencement of Round three at the same venue.
Sunday’s results…
Yesterday’s opening match was a stalemate that commenced with Omarion Anthony pushing Bush Lot ahead in the 21st minute. They led for the entire first half but the scores became leveled in the 47th minute when Tevaun Taylor struck for Marian Academy, then his teammate, Nicholas Jones, snatched the lead in the 53rd minute.
Through perseverance, Bush Lot equalised in the 60th minute thanks to Quacey Fraser, to share points at the final whistle.
In the second match, goals from Harod Haynes (8’, 40’), Dorwin George (59’) and Nickelle Watson (70’) for Westminster overpowered the two that were scored for Charity by Raphiel Samuels (11’) and Makhaya Thomas (50’).
In Ann’s Grove’s win, Shaquan David (22’, 68’) and Antwon Payne (50’) were responsible for the goals that propelled them to a comfortable result over Vergenoegen.
Charlestown then steamrolled Cummings Lodge in the final encounter with a goal each coming from Malcolm Hendricks (3’), Tyler Lyle (9’), Andrew Cato (21’) and Emmanuel Need (50’), as the opposition failed to respond.
Saturday’s results…
New Amsterdam’s victory started with the first of Keemani Spellen’s double in the 36th minute, to which St. Stanislaus replied through a goal from Joel King in the 42nd minute. However, Spellen completed his brace five minutes after the equaliser to take his team over the line.
In the second match, CWSS and 8th of May battled to a goalless first half, but the defending champion drew first blood in the 50th minute through Amani King then doubled the lead in the 70th minute when Kemani Fields found the back of the net.
The day’s third match featured BEI and St. Cuthbert’s, which saw the former being led by a double from T’Jon Reid (16’, 38’) while Carlo Campbell supported with a 35th-minute goal to overshadow the lone goal scored by Ronaldo Rodrigues (49’) for the opposition.
Match four unfolded in President’s College’s favour as they went ahead against North Ruimveldt in the 11th minute when Jude Andrews scored. They then put their victory beyond doubt with a goal in the 68th minute from Michael Joseph as the opposition could not keep it together and even lost Jaden James via the red card route.
The day’s final match was a nail biter between New Central High (NCH) and Annandale as the two sides traded goal-for-goal until the regulation time whistle was sounded in Central’s favour. Kenneth Gordon put NCH ahead in the 30th minute but Annandale responded on the brink of half time (35th minute), compliments of Swade Edwards.
Peter Khan regained the lead for the eventual victor in the 62nd minute but Shakeel Thomas equalised for the opposition in the 70th minute. However, it was Gordon’s successful goal in the first minute of injuries and stoppage time (70’+1’) that tipped the scale in NCH’s favour.
This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, GINMIN, GENEQUIP and MVP Sports.
