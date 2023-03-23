UDCA T20 finalists decided as Royal Champions squeeze past Yariah Warriors by two runs, Malali humble West Watooka by 49 runs

Kaieteur News – The final of the Upper Demerara Cricket Association’s (UDCA) T20 cricket competition has been decided and come Sunday Royal Champions will clash with Malali after their wins against Yariah Young Warriors and West Watooka respectively last Sunday at the Maria Elizabeth ground.

When the first semifinal was played Royal Champions won by two runs against Yariah Young Warriors, after being sent in they reached 150 from their 20 overs as John Degrella had a top score of 44, with Orlando Thom getting 25 and Junior Simon contributing 18, with extras accounting for 29 runs.

Bowling for Yariah Warriors, Leon Jones grabbed three for 23 off four overs with John Lorrimer and Kishan Jones each taking two wickets.

In reply, Young Warriors fell short of the target making 148 in 18.3 overs, just two runs shy of their target. Dellon Jones top scored with 30 while Marlon Jones made 26 for the losers.

Bowling for the winners, Michael Fredericks, Derick Richards, Leon Mangal, Rodwell Peters and John Degrella each took two wickets.

In the second semifinal game that day, Malali won by 49 runs over West Watooka at the Maria Elizabeth ground.

Sent in to bat, Malali hit 149 all out in 17 of the allotted 20 overs as Hanun Chattergoon top scored with 31, as Denzil Spencer got 29 and Orlando Williams added 21. The best bowlers for West Watooka were Julian Fortune with two for 12 from three overs, Chan, two for 13 from two overs, Eon Rodrigues two for 37 from four overs and Clayton Vanhersel two for 37 from three overs.

In reply, West Watooka were bowled out making 100 off 13.3 overs, as Lawrence Sears and Nur Williams both got 21, while Chan hit 14.

The best bowlers for Malali were Keon Fiedtkou who took four for 24 from three overs and Robin Bowen two for 10 off 3.3 overs.

This Sunday the two winners, Royal Champions and Malali, battle it out for the UDCA T20 Championship from 1.00pm at the Maria Elizabeth ground with a supporting game from 10.00am.