Linden All Stars shooting to retain Rawle 3×3 title

…tournament to bounce off tonight at Burnham Court

Kaieteur News – Defending champions, Linden All Stars, is ready to defend their Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic title when the third edition of the lucrative tournament bounces off today at the Burnham Basketball Court.

The team comprising of last year’s tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Shelroy Thomas, along with Stanton Rose and Harold Adams, claimed the 2022 title with a gritty 8-7 win over Royals.

Linden All Stars will be one of three teams coming out of Region 10 in the 16-team tournament.

“It will be very interesting because of the overseas teams; especially the team from the USA, coming to Guyana. Everyone wants to see a match-up with Ballin4Peace and Linden All-stars,” tournament organiser Rawle Toney said.

Each member on the Linden All-Stars team represented Guyana internationally in the 3×3 format, with Rose winning Bronze at the Caribbean Games, while Adams competed at the Islamic Games and Thomas putting a show at the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Miami.

The defending champs are certain of reaching the finals this year, where they will look to claim the winner’s purse of $400,000, compliments of Team Mohamed’s.