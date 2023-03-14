Letter to the Sports Editor – Watching the going’s on of the GOA elections

Dear Editor,

I have read in your newspaper the uttering’s of current president of the Guyana Olympic Association Mr. K. Juman Yassin. Mr. Yassin claims fraud leading up to the elections. Mr. Yassin wants the elections postponed.

This is someone who has been at the helm of the GOA for more than 25 years and has done nothing other than attempt at prolonging his tenure. If there is/was a fraud then call in the police why go to the media?

His call to postpone the election is another three card trick to extend his miserable tenure and reeks with the stench of March 2020. It’s time to go Juman. The most decent thing you can do is to go gracefully.

Yours sincerely,

R. Trim