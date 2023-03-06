Lindeners turned out in their numbers to celebrate Mashramani 2023

Kaieteur News – Lindeners turned out in their numbers yesterday to be a part of their Mashramani 2023 celebrations. Costume Bands and revellers took to the streets of the mining town to tramp and free up after two years of lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Chipping and tramping to the pulsating sounds of Soca music coming from the various music trucks, revelers immersed themselves in the cultural displays of fun and revelry, after hard work. Spectators also lined the street taking in the sights and sounds of Mash 23 Linden style.

It was indeed a vibrant and colourful celebration that was enjoyed by all.