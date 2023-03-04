De Vee Pee reach Berbice faster than a Concorde

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Vee Pee getting he signals mixed up. Yesterday he host a Press Conference and was de usual cuss-out of de Opposition. He is yet to master the art of coolness of sophistication.

It look like Uncle Glenn rattle de man. And de Waterfall paper man go and sit down in de front row with he fancy shirt. And when he ask de Vee Pee de questions, de man looked slightly agitated.

Was a simple yes and no answer to dem questions. But yuh know we local politicians, dem like talk lang.

De Vee Pee is also his party’s General Secretary. And he gat to understand that there is a time and place for each. Yesterday when he was lambasting de Opposition, he sounded more like de General Secretary. So he should have left dat to a party press conference which has to be held at Freedom House.

But when he de dealing we de visit to India, he sound like a government representative. He should not get the two roles mixed up. Dem boys wondering whether instead of Prezzie going to India, he should not have sent de Vee Pee.

Not soon after yesterday’s Press Conference, de man meet up in Berbice. How he reach so fast, dem boys trying fuh figure out. Dem want know whether he drive or fly. We leaders literally flying high dese days yuh know!

And de party faithful was mobilized in full numbers. Yuh would have thought was a political rally. De signals between party and government getting mixed up.

Talk half. Leff half!