Latest update February 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No frontrunner as GOA’s nomination day deadline draws near

Feb 26, 2023 Sports

Elections set for March 14

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – In what could be one of the most anticipated elections under the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), there seems to be a cloud of uncertainty over who will take the reins of the important sports institution.

The GOA will host their elections on March 14, where for the first time in almost three decades, they will have a new president since an age-limit clause in the new constitution prevents current president Kalam-Juman Yassin from seeking re-election.

Following the return of the auditor’s report, the GOA set a February 28 deadline for nominations to their various positions on the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

However, there’s yet to be any public proclamation or support for a potential candidate, though sources indicated to Kaieteur News Vice Presidents Godfrey Munroe and Dr Karen Pilgrim at the forefront of upcoming GOA elections.

The GOA’s general council, on June 16, 2022, after much deliberation, voted 29 – 13 to include the 70-year age limit for Executive Committee members.

The decision ultimately ended the 75-year-old Yassin’s reign as GOA president, a position he has held since 1996.

In a subsequent article in the Kaieteur News, Yassin stressed his support for the incoming president of the GOA, pointing out that “I would wish the new president and executive all the best, and whatever I could do and continue to do, I would so do.”

Yassin currently serves with Charles Corbin, Dr Karen Pilgrim and Godfrey Munroe as his Vice-presidents, with Hector Edwards as Secretary General and Assistant Secretary Deion Nurse.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Georgetown Dominoes Association Big Bash Minister of Sport tourney on today

Georgetown Dominoes Association Big Bash Minister of Sport tourney on...

Feb 26, 2023

Kaieteur News – The stage is set for the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) – Big Bash – Minister of Sport Edition fund-raising tournament today at the Guyana National Stadium tarmac,...
Read More
Imlach hits 62 as Demerara post 228-9 on the first day of the Men’s Inter-county four day tournament

Imlach hits 62 as Demerara post 228-9 on the...

Feb 26, 2023

Minister Ramson Jr visits GNS Providence ahead of the start of Senior Men’s Inter-County cricket tournament 

Minister Ramson Jr visits GNS Providence ahead of...

Feb 26, 2023

Root shines before New Zealand collapse in second test

Root shines before New Zealand collapse in second...

Feb 26, 2023

Amateur Boxing’s Triumph – The Patrick Forde Memorial

Amateur Boxing’s Triumph – The Patrick Forde...

Feb 26, 2023

“West Indies Masters / Veterans Cricket – Concepts & Progress so far”

“West Indies Masters / Veterans Cricket –...

Feb 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • SAVE THE CHILDREN!

    Kaieteur News – We are destroying the future of our children. Many of them leave for school early in the mornings and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]