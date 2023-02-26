No frontrunner as GOA’s nomination day deadline draws near

Elections set for March 14

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – In what could be one of the most anticipated elections under the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), there seems to be a cloud of uncertainty over who will take the reins of the important sports institution.

The GOA will host their elections on March 14, where for the first time in almost three decades, they will have a new president since an age-limit clause in the new constitution prevents current president Kalam-Juman Yassin from seeking re-election.

Following the return of the auditor’s report, the GOA set a February 28 deadline for nominations to their various positions on the Executive Committee.

However, there’s yet to be any public proclamation or support for a potential candidate, though sources indicated to Kaieteur News Vice Presidents Godfrey Munroe and Dr Karen Pilgrim at the forefront of upcoming GOA elections.

The GOA’s general council, on June 16, 2022, after much deliberation, voted 29 – 13 to include the 70-year age limit for Executive Committee members.

The decision ultimately ended the 75-year-old Yassin’s reign as GOA president, a position he has held since 1996.

In a subsequent article in the Kaieteur News, Yassin stressed his support for the incoming president of the GOA, pointing out that “I would wish the new president and executive all the best, and whatever I could do and continue to do, I would so do.”

Yassin currently serves with Charles Corbin, Dr Karen Pilgrim and Godfrey Munroe as his Vice-presidents, with Hector Edwards as Secretary General and Assistant Secretary Deion Nurse.