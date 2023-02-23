Linden woman found guilty of raping minor

Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old Gabriella Allen called “Gabby” of Lot 26 Buck Hill, Wismar Linden, was on Wednesday found guilty of raping a minor.

Allen had denied the indictment which stated that she raped a child under the age of 16, contrary to Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

She was on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara Sexual Offences Court.

After deliberating the jury returned with a guilty verdict. As such, Justice Morris-Ramlall set Monday February 27 for sentencing at 11:00hours and Allen was remanded to prison until then.