Govt. partners with Schlumberger for oil and gas training

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) yesterday completed a training session facilitated by Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) to help boost the capacity of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) in performing its functions in the oil and gas sector.

According to the Ministry, “The GGMC has partnered with SLB to provide both software and the expertise it needs to position the GGMC into the regulator that it is today. With support from the World Bank, the GGMC made its first purchase of industry leading subsurface software from SLB which included the Petrel, Techlog and Eclipse packages.

These key technologies have given the GGMC the ability to better understand subsurface petroleum reservoirs, plan for future hydrocarbon development, regulate and verify the field development plans submitted by operators, all within the same digital tools they use.”

In addition to the software tools, Schlumberger has also been providing training, mentorship, and best practices, generated from years of experience in the United States and Trinidad to the local GGMC team.

It was explained that previous training and mentorship focused on the geophysics aspect of production which included subsurface mapping, finding reservoirs, and integrating various data sources into the interpretation of reservoirs.

The team also developed their geological knowledge through hands-on exercise and sharing of best practices. The participants were specifically trained to create digital models of the oil and gas reservoirs allowing for better evaluation of operators’ field development plans.

During Tuesday’s training session, participants were engaged on Reservoir Engineering, which is the simulating of the hydrocarbons paths from the rock into the well and up to the surface. Present for the session were Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Joslyn McKenzie and representatives of the World Bank.

The Ministry said, “This partnership and mentoring between the GGMC and SLB will continue long after this training sessions end as more classes will be scheduled.”

It also noted that the combination of SLBs software and GGMCs newfound experience will allow more effective regulation of the oil and gas industry in the years to come and provide Guyana the income stream needed.