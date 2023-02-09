Toney, Arjune to represent GBF at CBC/CONCENCABA Assembly in Miami

Kaieteur News – Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) Vice President Rawle Toney and Technical Director Sileena Arjune will represent Guyana in Miami March 13 – 14 at two important Assemblies.

On Monday, March 13 the two will be part of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Assembly, while on the following day, the duo will be delegates at the Central American and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA) Assembly.

Both the CBC and CONCENCABA will hold elections to decide on a new executive committee to govern the game of basketball in their respective regions.

According to a GBF release, while one of Toney’s purposes at the Assembly will be as a voting delegate for the two-day event, Arjune will attend the FIBA Plus Work Shop.

Arjune will join other Technical Directors from National Federations affiliated with FIBA at the programme designed to assist National Federations’ development of basketball in their countries by helping them develop a sustainable strategic focus.

The FIBA PLUS Strategy and Planning programme is one of the initiatives undertaken by FIBA as part of its 2019-2023 strategy to “Empower National Federations” to reach their full potential.

The GBF held its elections on Sunday, January 29, where Michael Singh and Patrick Haynes were re-elected unopposed for their respective positions of president and General Secretary, respectively, for the GBF.

Toney, president of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), president of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Jermaine Slater, and former female National Player Sonia Rodney are the three Vice Presidents of the GBF.

Deputy Audit Manager at the Caricom Secretariat Chavez Branche is the new Treasurer, and Quincy Baird, GTT’s Accounts Payable, Treasury and Tax Manager, will serve as the GBF’s Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

Dennis Clarke, Deon Ferrier and Leona Kyte were named the three ‘At Large Members’ of the GBF.