AFC wants minimum wage at $150,000, subsidized utility bills, free UG education, reduced VAT reflected in 2023 Budget

Kaieteur News – The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is expected to read its 2023 Budget tomorrow, but to get the support of the Alliance For Change (AFC), the administration will have to provide basic “people-centered” measures to ensure that all citizens benefit from the influx of oil revenue.

In a public statement, the party said that “must haves” for the budget should include an increase in the minimum wage to $150,000 with corresponding adjustments to personal income tax would see persons earning minimum wage not paying income tax and a staggered schedule that would reduce current income tax payable. The party wants free education for University of Guyana students, an increase in Old Age Pension to $50,000, an increase in Disability benefits to $40,000, a monthly electricity subsidy for all categories of consumers; $5000 for domestic consumers, $10,000 for commercial and $15,000 for industrial as well as VAT reduced to 12 percent.

The AFC also wants full subsidy for all types of vehicles on all bridge/pontoon crossings, including Berbice Bridge, Demerara Harbour Bridge, Wismar Bridge, Kurukupari, Madhia crossing, Bartica crossing and the introduction of free speedboat services to all schoolchildren and medical personnel from the Vreed-en-hoop to Georgetown, Grove, EBD to Georgetown and Rosignol – New Amsterdam.

These subsidies will reduce consumer costs, resulting in more disposable income for families. The measure would also reduce traffic build-up due to eliminating waiting time to pay tolls, particularly on the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The party said that government must also provide duty-free concession and VAT exemption on equipment and machinery for all businesses involved in Agriculture as proposed by the private sector.

New shelters across all Administrative Regions for women seeking respite and to escape abusive relationships should also be on the cards. These shelters, the party noted, would support the victims of domestic violence to restore their lives. It is anticipated that these proposed subsidies will cost 1.4 percent of the 2022 Natural Resource Fund but will benefit ordinary working-class citizens, the AFC said.

The AFC related that for the first time in the nation’s history earnings and deposits into the National Resource Fund is providing an opportunity to transform Guyana and to ensure that all her citizens can benefit directly. With this in mind, the party said it will only support the budget if its measures aim to benefit all citizens.

“The Alliance For Change (AFC) is prepared to support Budget 2023 only on the condition that it makes provisions that would benefit all Guyanese and not just a selected few. It is time to put the people first,” the party said.

The Party insists that it was strategic planning and managing of the economy by the Coalition government it formed with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) that allowed for the swift emergence of the oil and gas industry and first oil by December 2019.

“Today, we give credit where it is due and note that this nation would not be reaping the economic benefits we are today for this fact. We are therefore proud of this achievement.”

The AFC said that when Budget 2023 is read, it must be seen as people-centered. “This is because it will be the largest ever, given the increased earnings from the oil and gas sector. Therefore, the benefits from the inheritance must be equally shared by all sectors of the citizenry.”

The AFC related that some $209B deposited into the Natural Resource Fund during 2022 would be available for spending this year. It expects their basic “must haves” are made available to citizens.

“These are but a few key provisions we expect to see in Budget 2023. It is time that all the people of Guyana enjoy the benefits and not the unequal allocations we have seen which makes the rich in our society richer. The cries of our ordinary citizens of the high cost of living confirms that they are not seeing the improvements directly in their pockets,” the AFC said.

Budget 2023 has the power to change that, said the AFC.