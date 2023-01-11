Latest update January 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

IDB approves US$100M funding for Diamond/Grove to Timehri road project

Jan 11, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved US$100M to begin the Diamond/Grove to Timehri road project, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill has announced.

The minister made the announcement during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) at the ministry’s headquarters.

“The Diamond/Grove to Timehri road which is what people are very concerned about will see that upgrade. We have the approval of the money from the IDB and we are at finalising the procurement for the contractor to engage in the interim,” he said.

The loan was requested through the IDB’s Programme to Support Climate Resilient Infrastructure Development.

Under this programme, the government intends to improve road safety, pedestrian infrastructure, and utility networks.

The aim is to mitigate congestion and delays faced by commuters traversing along the corridor.

The Great Diamond road (DPI)

Currently, the government is utilising local funds to desilt all the drains and widen roads along the Diamond/Grove corridor.  The drainage works are expected to be completed by month end as works on the 16 lots are moving apace.

“I am sure commuters are satisfied in as much as we haven’t solved the problem totally. The ride through Grove has been significantly improved and it is moving much faster because of the interventions that we have made and we continue to do some maintenance work almost on a nightly basis,” Minister Edghill noted.

Meanwhile, the government is working on creating an alternate route to mitigate traffic congestion along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) corridor.

Thus far, an alternate route has been rehabilitated for persons residing in the Diamond Housing Scheme to enter and exit through Avenues A and B instead of the usual route at the Diamond Junction.

Further, road rehabilitation is underway as two bridges are expected to be constructed from Avenue A to link Diamond to Grove. Another bridge will be constructed from Grove to allow persons to exit at Busbee Dam, Craig.

“Which means you will bypass the entire Diamond/ Grove and come out just after the temple which is to the waterside at Busbee Dam. So that will be an alternative route and these are projects that are ongoing,” the minister said.

Once completed, the alternate route will enable persons to travel all the way to Timehri from Diamond. (Department of Public Information)

