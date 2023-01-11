Golf students shine as brightly as the sun

Kaieteur News – The sun came out in its glory as 57 students from Rosignol Secondary School came to the Nexgen Golf Academy yesterday in preparation for their SBA for CSEC PE golf this year. Last year Sir Kevon Jawahir had 38 students take and pass golf at CSEC for the first time in Guyana’s history and this year, he has surpassed that number, once again with more than 64% of the participants being girls.

Joining the coaching staff for the event was multiple-time Guyana Open Women’s Champion Christine Sukhram, who along with Head Coach Aleem Hussain, Philip Haynes and Al Wilson spent several hours working on the various aspects of the game with the students. The session concluded with a mini tournament with girls vs. boys which ended up with Devena Chanderpaul winning for the girls, defeating Dharmendra Sahadeo in a playoff.

A few weeks ago, Bush Lot Secondary had 53 students at the Academy for their PE Golf SBA, once again showing that the sport is rapidly becoming popular in all regions around the country and not just focused in the city.

Newly appointed Chief Education Officer Mr. Saddam Hussain has indicated his full support, “The rapid growth of golf in Guyana has peaked our interest and as we try to ensure that more students take up PE as a subject, the fact that so many young women are interested in golf, we definitely want to see it grow in our system from Grade 7 and up.”

Asked what were the plans for 2023, President of the Guyana Golf Association, Aleem Hussain, said that an affiliation with an international organization was in the works as well as several major tournaments scheduled for schools, regions and Caribbean Drive, Chip and Putt Junior Tournament in addition to several Guyana Tourism Authority activities throughout the year. “Our main focus is on creation of playing facilities since it’s obvious that Guyana has the potential to dominate in the Golf arena and we want to build an Olympic team as soon as possible.”

For more information on golfing in Guyana, visit the Nexgen Golf Academy on Facebook or Instagram or call 645-0944.