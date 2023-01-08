Video evidence proves innocence of security personnel accused of intimidating businessman – Law Firm

Kaieteur News – Lawyers attached to the 1966 Law Firm, Everton Singh Lammy and Jinelle Thomas, who are representing Cleon Jack, Elijah Cosbert and Imran Khan, employees of El Dorado Security Services, who were recently embroiled in an incident at a popular city restaurant are maintaining their clients’ innocence.

The trio was arrested on January 3, 2023 for reportedly intimidating a Businessman while at a restaurant.

In a statement, signed by Attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, the Lawyers said the video evidence “exonerates our clients” from the offences they have been arrested for. The Lawyers said that “It is unfortunate that several publications have published an unbalanced version of the incident.”

The video was provided to the police and is also in the public domain.

“The videos circulating on social media clearly shows that our clients were not the aggressors in any event or any occurrence as alleged by the aforementioned media publications and we await the outcome of the police investigation,” the statement said.

Datadin said the accused remain fully committed to assisting the police with their investigation

El Dorado Security Services, on Wednesday responded to online publications that detailed that three of its employees were arrested for reportedly intimidating a Businessman while he was at a popular restaurant.

The accused were reportedly arrested on Tuesday following a police report about the alleged intimidation of the Businessman at Hard Rock Café located in the MovieTowne Mall.

However, in a press statement, the company noted that it conducted its own investigation into the incident which occurred on the night of December 30, 2022 and evidence gathered from the investigation suggests, “that there is a conspiracy to misrepresent the facts to procure the wrongful arrest of our employees. In this regard, we have instructed our Attorneys-at-Law to leave no stone unturned to initiate legal proceedings against all such conspirators.”

The security firm made it clear that it does not condone improper, unprofessional or irresponsible behaviour from any of its employees whether off or on duty.

Further, the firm said that the Police Force has received its full cooperation while noting that that a team visited the Commander of ‘A’ Division to share information with regards to the alleged incident. “The Service has every reason to believe that under the Commander’s stewardship, a fair and unbiased investigation will be conducted,” it was further stated.