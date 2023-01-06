Dr Puran Singh renews sponsorship of BCB National Players Financial Scheme

Latest update January 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – On the first day of 2023, the Berbice Cricket Board was informed that long time sponsor, Dr Puran Singh has renewed his sponsorship of the National Players Financial Scheme. Dr Singh, a Berbician by birth, is based in Barbados and has been supporting the BCB over the last four years in its cricket development programme.

Dr Puran Singh

Under the scheme, all youths who made a national team at the under 13, 15, 17 and 19 levels along with senior females would receive a stipend of ten thousand dollars to assist them in their preparation for national duties. Last year, a record fifty Berbicians including seniors represented Guyana or the West Indies at all levels as the ancient county continues to produce players of a very high standard via a series of developmental programmes.

BCB President Hilbert Foster expressed delight that Dr Singh has renewed his support for the scheme, which is one of several programmes that encourage youths in the county to excel on the cricket field. Foster noted that the BCB was targeting a total of about thirty six youths at all levels for the national teams.

The active BCB in 2023 hopes to build on the successes of 2022 and would be investing heavily in the development of new talents for clubs via a robust primary and secondary school cricket programme that would include coaching and tournaments. The board would also be working overtime to obtain several crucial equipment for the effort, including several bowling machines, which would be placed across the county in an effort to assist in the development of batsmen and the way they play fast bowling.

Twenty clubs across the county has already received practice nets towards the proper organising of practice sessions. They have also received cricket balls, Youth Information Booklets, gear and coaching manuals to assist them in the youth development programme. The BCB also assists with educational grants and cycles to assist youths to complete their educational careers.

Foster also disclosed that one of the main aims of the BCB in 2023 is the construction of four outdoor concrete batting strips, one in each of the zones in the county- West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne. As part of the comprehensive programme to lift the county cricket higher, the BCB is also working with Dr Frank Denbow to organise a tour to a Caribbean Island in April for a Berbice Under21 team. It would be the first tour by the BCB in over forty years and the main objective is to encourage players to continue playing the game after the under 19 level.

Dr Singh stated that he was delighted to be associated with the BCB once again as he was very impressed with the standard of Berbice cricket and the visionary leadership been provided by the executives under the leadership of Hilbert Foster.

