Guyana welcomed 20 babies on New Year’s Day

Kaieteur News – On the first day of the New Year, the country welcomed some 20 babies at various hospitals across the country.

The babies were delivered at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Linden Hospital Complex, the New Amsterdam Hospital and at Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that the GPHC Maternity Ward which was visited by First Lady, Arya Ali who delivered care packages to the newborn mothers, saw a total of eight deliveries on Sunday. In a Facebook post, the Linden Hospital Complex announced that it welcomed four new babies into the world.

The hospital shared that the first to born was a baby boy weighing 3.03kgs who was born approximately 12:49am to mother – Anastasia Mars. The second mother to deliver was Fiona Smith who gave birth at 03:26hrs to a baby girl weighing 2.83kgs.

Third mother was Nastencia Rowe who gave birth at 06:36hrs to a girl also weighing at 2.76kgs. “While the first three were delivered under the watch of Dr. Noble along with Registered Staff Nurse Midwife Sandra Badley and Registered Midwives Ramona Francis and Tricia Param, our fourth coming in at 11:54am with 2.8kgs to Beyoncé Dundas made the celebrations even bigger with her loud vocals under Dr. Smith, Dr. Rachel and Registered Midwife Marka Anderson,” the hospital shared.

The mothers there were also presented with hampers and care packages.

Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan on his Facebook page shared that at the New Amsterdam Hospital, two bouncing baby boys were born. “29-year-old Manisha John of Rose Hall Town on the Corentyne applauded the nurses and doctors for ensuring that she had a safe delivery. She said she never thought that her delivery would have been today but is thankful that she delivered a healthy baby boy,” the Chairman posted.

They too were treated with hampers.

Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital on Sunday shared that they welcomed six little angels at their institution.